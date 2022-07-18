When will the sun return?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening, warm and a little on the muggy side. Clouds move in overnight with a few thunderstorms developing predawn. NO SEVERE storms anticipated! It will be warm and muggy with lows around 70. Small chance for a predawn shower Friday...
Lake Erie weather swings at nature's mercy. The sun-filled and pleasant breeze which accompanies this early afternoon is about to become tumultuous, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland, Ohio. We will see a hot day with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s across...
Lightning crackled in northeastern Ohio skies on Wednesday, July 20, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in the Cleveland area. (Credit: Sheila Consaul via Storyful)
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Patchy fog overnight and early this morning. Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s. Wednesday our next system arrives. Timing on storms will be between 6 pm and 10 pm. There is a slight risk for isolated strong to severe storms, mainly late Wednesday evening....
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Muggy this evening as we hang out in the 70s for most of the night with mostly clear skies. We will quickly heat up tomorrow with highs near 90s. A cold front will bring another chance for showers and storms Wednesday night. Most of the day will remain dry but hot and humid.
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures today moving to the upper 80s. Wednesday our next system arrives. Timing on storms will be between 6 pm and 10 pm. Slight Risk for isolated strong to severe storms, mainly late Wednesday evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main risks. Lots of heat...
John Telich, when he really, truly does retire, will be able to look back on a long satisfying career in television rich in memories, one filled with countless acquaintances made and countless young lives touched. Telich, 69, retired as a sports anchor at WJW-TV 8 on Feb. 7 after more...
Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.
ICYMI: Two chances this week to replenish your pantry. On 7/20, visit McCafferty Health Center's drive-thru distribution, 11AM - 1PM. On Thursday, 7/21, @CleFoodBank will host its drive-thru distribution at @CityofCleveland Muni Lot, 1-4PM.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the "remarkably powerful prayers" and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
Dave is an original launch team member. He works at Source Media in the area of advertising and digital publishing. In 2019, Ohio State Mansfield named him a distinguished young alumni. He, his wife Alex and daughter Mia reside in Mansfield.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Quebe Sisters are an Americana band based out of Dallas, Texas currently on tour across the United States with a show in Cleveland at the Music Box Supper Club. The talented sisters are considered pioneers in a unique style of music which they call ‘Progressive Western Swing and Texas-Style Fiddle’. The Quebe Sisters have wowed audiences all over the world with their triple fiddle talents and 3-part vocal harmonies. Click here to learn more about The Quebe Sisters.
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — How are your hydrangea’s doing this summer? Fox 8’s Scott Sabol checked in with AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, to get some great tips on the best way to care for the popular Northeast Ohio shrub. AJ also talks about the wide variety of hydrangeas that grow well in the Cleveland climate.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Wade Oval in University Circle is once again welcoming kids on Saturdays for FREE family fun! Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton learns all about ‘YAY! Saturdays’ and the different activities waiting for youngsters to help them explore all that University Circle has to offer.
Once upon a time, good barbecue was strictly a southern affair. But, in recent years, Cleveland has gotten in on that sweet, smoky action in a big way. Barbecue is the food of summer. The food of family. Maybe even the food of America. Whether you're after chicken or ribs,...
Shop from local artisans! For upcoming dates and locations for the CLE Market, visit them online. A new exhibit is at the Cleveland Museum of Art! View The New Black Vanguard now until September 11th. Great Harvest Bread Co. It's Christmas in July! Proceeds from Great Harvest Bread Co. will...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Kerry Kokinda is 15 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland on July 1. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-3083.
