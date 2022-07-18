ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, IA

Grand Junction Man Arrested for Drugs, Carrying a Sword

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Grand Junction man was arrested Sunday afternoon for an alleged incident with a sword. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 12:45pm in the 1000 block of Railroad in Grand Junction. The sheriff, deputies...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 20, 2022

1:10pm: An Officer was dispatched to McAtee / Wahl Tire, 1700 North Elm Street for a report of an insufficient funds check they had received. The Officer is investigating. 6:02pm: An Officer was requested to release a vehicle from the Departments Impound lot. The Officer released the vehicle. 7:50pm: An...
JEFFERSON, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Pleads Guilty To November Vehicle Break-In

A Carroll man arrested for motor vehicle burglary and using a stolen bank card was sentenced last week in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-eight-year-old Tyson Alan Jackson was charged with third-degree burglary, credit card fraud, and operating a motor vehicle without owner consent, all aggravated misdemeanors, following a Carroll Police Department investigation into a Nov. 16 report. Authorities say Jackson used a rock to smash the window of a vehicle and steal the victim’s purse. Later that day, Jackson used the stolen bank card to purchase gasoline from the Glidden Casey’s. According to law enforcement, Jackson was also found operating a 2016 Ford F-150 without permission from the owner. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Jackson pled guilty to only the third-degree burglary charge and was sentenced to two years in prison. However, the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. Jackson was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges, and court costs related to the case.
CARROLL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 21, 2022

Randy Dean Vasseau, age 45 of 8883 S 68th Ave E, Newton was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault. Mitchell Ray Jiroutek, age 45 of 716 Sunset Dr., Norwalk was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear-original charge of probation violation. Mousab Hani Alomyan, age 21 of...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dows man jailed for marijuana wax, pipes

PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
PRIMGHAR, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Grand Junction, IA
Greene County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Indianola Man Receives Multiple Felonies After Traffic Stop In Adel

An Indianola man received multiple felonies after being involved in a traffic stop in Adel earlier this week. According to court documents, 39-year-old Derrick Nestvedt was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for a controlled substance violation, a Class D Felony for failure to affix a drug stamp and serious misdemeanors for possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, operating while under the influence first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance marijuana first offense.
ADEL, IA
theperrynews.com

Pride smarting after Street Smarts Driver’s Ed car crashes

A driver’s education vehicle left the gravel and entered the ditch on 130th Street west of Perry Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported to the instructor and two juvenile student occupants. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 17800 block of 130th Street, where the Toyota Prius, registered...
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#The Sword#Raccoon Valley Radio
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCCI.com

Worker injured in Iowa skid loader accident airlifted from scene

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a reported skid loader accident. First responders were called to the scene Thursday morning at 6300 Jasper Ave. NE in Mitchellville. Police said a skid loader backed over the legs of a worker. Heavy equipment was in...
MITCHELLVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

New footage shows dog attack on south side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Interstate 80-35

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child is dead in a crash on Interstate 80-35 near the Highway 69 exit to Ankeny. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the Iowa State Patrol didn't confirm the details until after midnight. Troopers say three vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. The...
ANKENY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa 11-year-old killed in I-80 crash, father injured

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of an 11-year-old and injured his father Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the 136-mile marker on I-80 near Northeast 14th Street. Eastbound traffic was backed up due to a motorcycle crash and as vehicles were slowing down, a semi rear-ended a small SUV, which then crashed into the back of another car.
POLK COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
FORT DODGE, IA
Waterloo Journal

DMPD: 2 arrested after man shot, killed on Twana Drive

Des Moines, IA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right after 7 a.m. Sunday morning. It happened in the 3600 block of Twana Dr. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department crews responded to investigate a report of a deceased person within an apartment.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Former East Greene Superintendent Died in Fatal Vehicle Crash Monday

The former East Greene School District Superintendent tragically died in a vehicle crash in Bremer County Monday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala that was driven by a 14-year-old from Waterloo during a Driver’s Education course was heading south on Highway 218 at 8:29am. The Impala went onto the shoulder and the driver overcorrected, crossed the south lanes and the median, then entered the path of the northbound lanes of the highway. The Impala then struck a 2010 Toyota Highlander that was heading north and driven by 44-year-old Tabetha Gehrke of Waterloo.
BREMER COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy