3 arrested after a suspect holds others at gunpoint during a KY drug bust, officials say

By Christopher Leach
 3 days ago
Three suspects are in custody after an attempted drug bust went wrong in Laurel County Monday morning.

Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle Monday morning with three individuals inside who were a part of a drug investigation. The driver of the vehicle did not cooperate and hit a deputy’s vehicle twice.

The vehicle did eventually stop, but one of the suspects pulled a gun on the others in the vehicle and refused to let them leave, according to Edwards. After some time, the suspects complied and left the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unknown what charges the suspects will face.

