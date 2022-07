Homelessness is not a crime, yet people living without shelter are far more likely to wind up in jail than those with even a temporary roof over their head. According to a multistate survey conducted by the California Policy Lab, unsheltered homeless folks are nine times as likely as people in shelters to report having spent at least one night in jail in the last six months. The nonpartisan research institute is affiliated with the University of California.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO