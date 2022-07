SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday had very nice summer weather, it was just hot! A few locations were able to reach the 90 degree mark yesterday, but it looks like most areas will be exceeding 90 degrees today. This is as a southwesterly wind brings more warmth into the area. Humidity will slightly go up too, though it still won’t be oppressively muggy.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO