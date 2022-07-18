ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham Herald

Weekend fire: ‘That shop was loaded with tires, and each tire is like a can of gasoline’

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046evC_0gjl5Xim00

A heavy, black smoke blocking Guide Meridian greeted firefighters when they arrived late Saturday at the Bolton Tire Pros shop in Lynden, but that smoke rapidly developed into a fully-involved fire.

A second alarm was sounded, Lynden Fire Department Chief Mark Billmire told The Bellingham Herald Monday, July 18, but that was not enough to save the business that was located at 8165 Guide Meridian Road. Billmire said nobody was injured in the blaze, though a man in a travel trailer and a dog inside the shop were on site at the time the fire started.

“That shop was loaded with tires, and each tire is like a can of gasoline,” Billmire said. “Every tire burns very hot and very quickly. ... It progressed really rapidly.”

Making matters more difficult, Billmire said, was that Bolton had just taken a shipment of approximately 80 new tires, meaning the store’s inventory was relatively full.

Fire investigators from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Lynden Police Department were on site Sunday, July 17, attempting to determine what started the fire, Billmire said. That investigation continued Monday, Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor told The Herald in an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9xEv_0gjl5Xim00
Fire burns early Sunday, July 17, at Bolton Tire Pros at 8165 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. Steven George/The Bellingham Herald

The first call of the fire came in at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Billmire said, and North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Chief Jason Van der Veen served as incident commander.

“Our neighbors really helped us out on this one,” Billmire said. “I think we stripped resources from all four of their firehouses to come help us. That’s how the mutual aid in this county works — we rely on each other. We really appreciate Chief Van der Veen and North Whatcom and the folks in Ferndale for helping us fight this one.”

In all, Billmire said there were five engines, a ladder truck from Bellingham and more than 20 firefighters on scene. Some of them remained on scene until after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Once the fire got rolling, Billmire said there was little they could do to save the business, though they did limit damage from spreading to a nearby storage facility that houses a number of recreational vehicles.

After investigators wrapped up their on-scene investigation Sunday, Billmire said crews had to knock down what was still standing due to safety concerns.

According to its website, Bolton Tire Pros has been locally owned and operated since 2016, selling tires for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, RVs, trailers and farm equipment. The shop also did alignments, brake repairs, steering and suspension work, batteries and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=006pJp_0gjl5Xim00
Fire burns early Sunday, July 17, at Bolton Tire Pros at 8165 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden. Steven George/Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Comments / 2

Related
q13fox.com

2 arrested, several stolen bags recovered after car prowling bust in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - Oak Harbor Police are looking to reunite several stolen bags with their owners after a bust Wednesday morning. Police say a patrol officer caught two suspected thieves preparing to leave town by public transit, who they allege spent the early morning prowling cars in northwest and northeast Oak Harbor. The suspects reportedly stole around a dozen assorted bags and backpacks.
OAK HARBOR, WA
KGMI

Officials investigating two-alarm fire that destroyed business in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. – We’re learning more about a massive two-alarm fire that destroyed a business in Lynden. Lynden Fire Chief Mark Billmire said that the fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, July 16th, at Bolton Tire Pros. Responding fire crews encountered heavy black smoke coming from...
LYNDEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Travel Trailer#Motorcycle#Mutual Aid#Accident#Guide Meridian#The Bolton Tire Pros#Lynden Fire Department#Lynden Police Department#North Whatcom Fire
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Rollover crash snarls northbound I-5 traffic in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 between Lakeway Drive and Iowa Street about 11:40am today, Tuesday, July 19th, due to a report of a possible injury rollover crash involving a single vehicle. Initial reports from the scene were that the driver was...
KGMI

Oak Harbor man killed while walking on I-5 in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-5 in Mount Vernon early this morning, Wednesday, July 20th. The Washington State Patrol says a 52-year-old man from Oak Harbor was walking near mile post 226 when a southbound vehicle hit him. The...
kpug1170.com

Pursuit of DUI driver ends in front of Whatcom County Jail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An impaired driver made a convenient stop in Bellingham as he was being pursued by officers. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said that officers observed a car making an unsafe turn onto the Guide early Tuesday morning, July 19th. The driver, 64-year-old Donald Matthiesen, stopped and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Workers at Base Camp treat man with multiple stab wounds to neck

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Workers at Base Camp recently saved a man’s life following an earlier stabbing. Bellingham Police report the victim arrived at the entrance of Base Camp on Monday night, July 18th, with four stab wounds to his neck. Lighthouse Mission Ministries CEO and President Hans Erchinger-Davis...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: City of Blaine warns of scheduled power outages in August

BLAINE, Wash. — Officials with the City of Blaine announced today that there are 2 tentatively scheduled power outages planned during August. The outages are scheduled for the nights of Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th, from 10pm to 6am on both nights. This scheduled temporary shut-off is...
BLAINE, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
133
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy