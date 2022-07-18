AAA: Mississippi leads nation with teen driver-related fatal crashes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with AAA said Mississippi leads the nation with the most teen driver-related fatal crashes per capita during the summer.

According to the organization, nearly 40 percent of Mississippi’s teen driver fatal crashes in 2020 occurred during the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Nationwide, 7,124 people died in teen driver-related summertime crashes from 2011 to 2020.

“There are more daily deaths in crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel,” said AAA spokesperson Don Redman. “Parents should encourage teens to double down on staying focused when driving, buckling up for every ride, and driving within posted speed limits.”

Teen Driving-Related Crash Fatalities by State

Alabama21350412.77th

Arkansas12223014.94th

Louisiana1242879.920th

Mississippi13434318.91st

19051112.38th

Texas69416579.919th

As teens take to the road this summer, AAA recommends that parents model safe driving behaviors and help ensure their teens practice them too.

According to AAA, here are some of the causes of the fatal crashes: