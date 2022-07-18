ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

RAIN TOTALS: See what parts of Arkansas received the most rain Sunday night!

By Alex Libby
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Late Sunday night and the very early hours of Monday morning a cold front pushed through Arkansas. Along the front, parts of the state saw beneficial rain and severe weather. Gusty winds within the strongest thunderstorms caused well over 10,000 power outages early Monday morning.

Overnight storms in Arkansas leave thousands without power

The storms may have caused power outages, but they also brought a good amount of rain to parts of the state that needed it. Below is a map of the rain totals from across Arkansas.

Rain totals from Sunday night and Monday morning. ERR = Rain gauge issues

Rain totals ranged from nothing in Southwest Arkansas to over an inch near Jonesboro. Unfortunately, no location saw enough to make a dent in the worsening drought conditions.

DROUGHT: Another dry week will worsen the drought conditions across Arkansas

The rain moved into Northern Arkansas around sunset Sunday night and dried up over Southern Arkansas around sunrise Monday morning.

Overall, the last month has been extremely dry across Arkansas. But there are some locations in central Arkansas that saw more than an inch last Tuesday and last night.

Here are the Arkansans that hit the rain jackpot Tuesday night!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.

LITTLE ROCK, AR
