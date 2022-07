OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan woman whose three young sons drowned in February after her SUV crashed into an ice-covered pond is facing intoxicated driving charges in their deaths. Leticia Gonzales, 30, of Holland was arraigned Wednesday before an Ottawa County judge on three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, The Grand Rapids Press reported. An Ottawa County sheriff’s detective told the judge Gonzales took two doses of methadone – which is used for treatment of drug addiction and pain relief – on the morning of the crash. Police said Gonzales had methadone in her blood after the crash but the...

