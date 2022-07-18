ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia abortion clinic goes before judge to challenge WVa ban

By AP
 3 days ago

Lawyers representing West Virginia’s only abortion clinic are going before a Charleston-area judge.

They want an 1800s-era law thrown out so they can immediately resume abortions.

The Women’s Health Center suspended abortion services on the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony punishable by up to a decade in prison.

Clinic lawyers argue the law has been superseded by a slew of modern, conflicting laws.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the law is still enforceable.

