Report: Lakers, Russell Westbrook headed for 'inevitable divorce'

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook saw his numbers decline in 2021-22. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Monday morning that despite the never-ending trade rumors, nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook " wants to have success " with the Los Angeles Lakers. While he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest during his first season with the Lakers, those figures were all well below Westbrook's career averages, and the team fell far short of preseason expectations.

According to Jovan Buha, Los Angeles and the 2016-17 MVP appear destined for a breakup.

The 33-year-old exercised his $47.1 million option in late June, presumably setting him up to "run it back" with Anthony Davis, LeBron James and company. Newly hired Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has said he has a "clear plan" on how he'll utilize Westbrook and feels that the point guard is "going to flourish."

Westbrook is entering the final season of his original five-year, $206 million contract that began when he was still on his first NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

