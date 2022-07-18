ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

1 person injured in single-vehicle crash in Kiski Township

By Mary Ann Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car struck a telephone pole and rolled over early Monday in the 1300 block of Route 56 in Kiski Township. Armstrong County 911 confirmed the accident and said one person was transported to...

triblive.com

wtae.com

Police: Driver 'nodded off' before crash in Armstrong County

KITTANNING, Pa. — State police released new information Wednesday in a crash that happened in Kittanning, Armstrong County, last month. The crash happened on June 6, a little before 8 p.m. State police said Brooke Deeter, 35, of Centerville, was traveling westbound on Route 422 in a Hyundai Accent...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Accidents
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Missing Golf Cart In Sugarcreek Twp.

Police are looking for information after someone had their golf cart stolen. The theft happened in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County on Route 4017 late last week. The owner of the golf cart says someone stole it from an open bay garage. Police describe the golf cart as a custom built...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash brings down utility pole in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police and firefighters responded to a crash early Thursday where a car took out a utility pole in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. along Frankstown Road near the intersection with Eymard Street. When our crews arrived at the scene, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

24-Year-Old Man Killed in early Morning Hopewell Twp. Motorcycle Accident

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano is reporting this morning that 24-year-old Josiah Hufnagel was pronounced dead early this morning after he crashed his motorcycle on Kane Road just past Lakewood Road in Hopewell Township around 1:30 AM. Hopewell Police Chief Donald Sedlacek reported that the accident is under investigation. A ruling hasn’t been made by the Beaver County Coroner’s office.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside home in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Firefighters responded when flames broke out in a home in Arnold, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at a house along 3rd Avenue. Smoke was pouring from the windows. Firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car pulled from the Youghiogheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials were called to the McKeesport boat launch after a car was found in the Youghiogheny River on Wednesday.The incident occurred at the bottom of Rebecca Street. No word yet from officials on if anyone was inside the vehicle.Two men found the vehicle and alerted the authorities. The men are a part of a nationwide underwater search and recovery team and were using sonar in an attempt to locate a vehicle involved in a 50-year cold case, at the request of the family. That is when they came across the submerged car. "We were in town searching for Bill...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Motorcycle Crash On Rt. 422

Two people were taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Summit Township. The accident happened Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. on Route 422 East. State police say 40-year-old Nathan Book of Slippery Rock was using an exit lane when he lost control of his motorcycle. Book and his passenger 40-year-old Katrina Book of Butler were both thrown off the bike and suffered injuries.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Details Released on Man Flown to Area Hospital Following ATV Rollover Crash on Route 158

EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released details regarding an area man who was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital after his ATV rolled over on State Route 158. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, on State Route 158, near Watson Road, in East Lackawannock Township, Mercer County.
MERCER, PA
butlerradio.com

City Home Damaged By Smoke

A home in the City of Butler is taped off after smoke started coming from the house Monday morning. City Fire crews were called to a home in the 300 block of East Brady Street around 8:30 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from the second floor of the home.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Chicora Man Charged With Burglary And Harrassment

A man is facing burglary and harassment charges after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home earlier this week. State police say 61-year-old Steven Dorenkamp of Chicora was arrested early Monday morning after he went into a woman’s apartment in Oakland Township and stole ten Miller Lites. After...
CHICORA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man accused of assault, pointing gun at relative during argument in Irwin

An Allegheny County man was arrested this week by Irwin police on charges of assaulting and pointing a loaded gun at a relative during an argument July 7. Raymond T. Musgrove Jr., 18, of Monroeville, was arraigned on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
MONROEVILLE, PA

