Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo could extend Manchester United contract

Cristiano Ronaldo. Sipa USA-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported ahead of this past weekend that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "running out of options" regarding his reported desire to leave Manchester United this summer to join a team that will take part in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.

New United manager Erik ten Hag somewhat defiantly insisted last week that Ronaldo "is not for sale" and "is in our plans" for the 2022-23 campaign. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN, Ten Hag declared on Monday that the 37-year-old will be in his squad for this coming season and could even extend his stay at Old Trafford for at least another year beyond that.

"I am well informed he also has an option [to extend his contract until 2024] no?" Ten Hag remarked. "Of course, I have signed here for three years but in football, it's short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don't look that far ahead. I have a strategy, it's a process, it takes time, but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team."

Ronaldo didn't report to United for their preseason tour of Thailand and Australia because of what Ten Hag has said is a legitimate "family issue," but CR7 could be available for selection when the club opens its Premier League calendar against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

"He is training," Ten Hag continued about Ronaldo. "I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit, that is the last concern I have."

In total, Ronaldo tallied 24 goals across all competitions for United last season. As of this past Friday, it had been said that Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and other top-tier clubs had ruled out summer moves for the living legend.