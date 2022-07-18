ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik ten Hag: Cristiano Ronaldo could extend Manchester United contract

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phesF_0gjl1UDR00
Cristiano Ronaldo. Sipa USA-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported ahead of this past weekend that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was "running out of options" regarding his reported desire to leave Manchester United this summer to join a team that will take part in the upcoming season's UEFA Champions League competition.

New United manager Erik ten Hag somewhat defiantly insisted last week that Ronaldo "is not for sale" and "is in our plans" for the 2022-23 campaign. Per Rob Dawson of ESPN, Ten Hag declared on Monday that the 37-year-old will be in his squad for this coming season and could even extend his stay at Old Trafford for at least another year beyond that.

"I am well informed he also has an option [to extend his contract until 2024] no?" Ten Hag remarked. "Of course, I have signed here for three years but in football, it's short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don't look that far ahead. I have a strategy, it's a process, it takes time, but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team."

Ronaldo didn't report to United for their preseason tour of Thailand and Australia because of what Ten Hag has said is a legitimate "family issue," but CR7 could be available for selection when the club opens its Premier League calendar against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7.

"He is training," Ten Hag continued about Ronaldo. "I think we all know Ronaldo is a top professional and he will be fit, that is the last concern I have."

In total, Ronaldo tallied 24 goals across all competitions for United last season. As of this past Friday, it had been said that Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and other top-tier clubs had ruled out summer moves for the living legend.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Yardbarker

Colin Kaepernick’s Chances Of An NFL Return Are Done For Good

The yearly story of Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL is now done for good. After being away from the league since 2017, every season since has seen some story about the controversial QB making a return. While Kaepernick has said teams blackballed him, the chances he’s been given...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lakers alarmed by newest Russell Westbrook red flag

Russell Westbrook’s first-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers last season was mired by underperformance and disappointment. As bad as his play consistently was, the thing that really soured fans in L.A. on the former league MVP was his attitude. Westbrook got into tiffs with fans. He had beef...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Chelsea#Uefa Champions League#Espn#Old Trafford#Brighton Hove Albion
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry responds to Grant Williams’ NBA Finals comments

The Golden State Warriors are still paying at least some attention to what the Boston Celtics have to say about the NBA Finals. Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams asserted in an appearance on Duncan Robinson’s “The Long Shot” podcast that the Warriors had not been the better team in their NBA Finals win over Boston last month. Williams instead said the Warriors had been the “more disciplined” team and credited that, along with their past Finals experience, for their success.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge Reportedly Wants 7 First-Round Picks In A Donovan Mitchell Trade

The Utah Jazz has already pulled off one epic deal this offseason, trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a haul that has reset the trade market. Danny Ainge was able to get five first-round picks and players for Gobert, a truly gigantic return, and has since made it more difficult for other teams trying to get value for their superstars.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Nick Saban discusses feud with Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher may never forgive Nick Saban after the comments the Alabama coach made about Texas A&M earlier this offseason, but Saban insists he holds no ill will toward his former assistant. Saban was asked at SEC Media Days on Tuesday if the issues that came to a boil between...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns working out QBs, including former first-round pick Josh Rosen, veteran A.J. McCarron

As the Cleveland Browns prepare themselves for a potential eight-game suspension for newly acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson, the team is keeping their options open. One of those options reportedly isn't San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo, however. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted Thursday morning that the team is exploring some other...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Believes LeBron James Has No Intention Of Running It Back With Russell Westbrook: "LeBron's Seen Enough"

The situation in the Los Angeles Lakers seems to be rapidly getting harder to decipher with conflicting reports from various sources about the relationship between LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. After Westbrook fired his agent and had an alleged phone call with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a trusted Lakers insider has thrown another wrench into the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Prime Trade Candidates

The summer of wheeling and dealing continues for the Pittsburgh Penguins as general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has put his fingerprints all over the roster. It was only a matter of time before changes were after a few seasons of disappointment. With a revamped blue line and some legendary pieces locked up long-term, look for the Penguins to continue to tinker throughout the summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider on Juan Soto trade rumors: 'One team I'm watching very carefully is the San Francisco Giants'

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the hottest name on the market continues to be Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto. Things seem to be well past the point of a possible agreement on a contract extension to keep Soto in the nation's capital and now the questions appears to be whether the Washington Nationals will move the two-time All-Star before the deadline or if he will walk in the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

36K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy