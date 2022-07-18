Man injured, woman flown to hospital after crash involving UPS truck in Miami County Friday

PIQUA — Two people were injured in a crash involving a UPS truck in Miami County last week.

The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m. on July 15, according to Miami County dispatch records.

An investigation showed that a 1997 Buick Skylark, driven by an 81-year-old Piqua man, was heading north on Piqua-Troy Road when it crossed over the center line into the opposite lane of travel. A UPS truck, also heading north on Piqua-Troy Road, braked hard and attempted to swerve out of the way, crossing the center line, according to a crash report. At that time, the Buick hit the right side of the truck and rotated before stopping in a ditch.

Video from the scene showed a green Buick with heavy damage to the front of the car and a UPS truck with some damage to the back of the truck.

The driver of the Buick was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with injuries. The passenger, a 79-year-old Piqua woman, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. We’re working to learn more about their conditions.

The driver of the UPS truck was not injured in the crash.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

