ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Man injured, woman flown to hospital after crash involving UPS truck in Miami County Friday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpoKA_0gjl1LW800

PIQUA — Two people were injured in a crash involving a UPS truck in Miami County last week.

The crash was reported in the 6200 block of Piqua-Troy Road around 10:50 a.m. on July 15, according to Miami County dispatch records.

An investigation showed that a 1997 Buick Skylark, driven by an 81-year-old Piqua man, was heading north on Piqua-Troy Road when it crossed over the center line into the opposite lane of travel. A UPS truck, also heading north on Piqua-Troy Road, braked hard and attempted to swerve out of the way, crossing the center line, according to a crash report. At that time, the Buick hit the right side of the truck and rotated before stopping in a ditch.

Video from the scene showed a green Buick with heavy damage to the front of the car and a UPS truck with some damage to the back of the truck.

The driver of the Buick was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center with injuries. The passenger, a 79-year-old Piqua woman, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. We’re working to learn more about their conditions.

The driver of the UPS truck was not injured in the crash.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

7 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after crash on NB I-75 in Miami County

TROY — UPDATE @ 1:21 p.m.:. Seven people were transported to area hospitals after a crash on I-75 in Troy Wednesday morning. The accident was initially reported around 6 a.m. when a Chrysler Pacifica van failed to maintain enough distance and hit the back of a semi on Northbound 75 near State Route 41, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The van then went off the road and hit the concrete median wall.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

One confirmed dead in serious crash in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Clermont County Coroner's Office has confirmed that one person has died in result of a crash in Franklin Township, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Two additional people were taken by Air Care to...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Miami County, OH
Accidents
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Piqua, OH
Accidents
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
Piqua, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ups#Miami Valley Hospital#Cox Media Group
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver crashes into fire hydrant

A drunk driver was arrested after he crashed into a fire hydrant on the corner of East Columbus Avenue and North Stanley Street Friday afternoon just after 12:30. Bellefontaine Police reports Jacob Beck, 33, of Bellefontaine, was driving on South Stanley Street when he proceeded onto East Columbus Avenue and struck a fire hydrant.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman's body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman's age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Lima News

Driver, juvenile victim in Harrison Avenue accident identified

LIMA — The Lima Police Department has released the name of the child who died Monday evening as a result of injuries she sustained after being struck by a motorist on Harrison Avenue. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the scene of an accident in the...
LIMA, OH
WDTN

Left 2 lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on I-75 southbound was blocking the left 2 lanes, however, they have since reopened. According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 southbound from Benchwood Road to Needmore Road due to a crash. The scene has since been cleared. There...
DAYTON, OH
Lima News

Juvenile killed in Lima after being struck by car

LIMA — An unidentified juvenile has died after being struck by a car on Harrison Avenue Monday evening. According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to reports of an accident in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue. When they arrived, they located a juvenile pedestrian who had been hit by a driver and sustained severe injuries.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman taken to hospital after being stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — One woman has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in Dayton. Crews responded to the stabbing on South Van Lear Street just after 1:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. Dispatch tells us the woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Canan arrested trying to meet juveniles

GREENVILLE – On July 20, the Greenville Police Department conducted a covert operation in the city of Greenville in an attempt to locate adults attempting to meet minors for sexually related purposes on the internet. As a result of the operation, Justin W. Canan, 37, of Covington, was arrested...
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
115K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy