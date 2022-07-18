Remembering Some Of The Best Concerts In Ionia Free Fair History

Jelly Roll recently performed a sold-out show in Kalamazoo and is now coming to Grand Rapids. I remember when Jelly Roll was first performing in clubs trying to establish a name for himself. I wasn't sure at the time if there was a market for country rap but the locals where I worked in the previous market said they loved him. I remember him coming to this tiny little bar where Nothing More, John 5, Black Stone Cherry, and many others had played when they were making their climb.

