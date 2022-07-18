Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Cumberland, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Breckinridge; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Logan; Ohio; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO