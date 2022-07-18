ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Cumberland, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Putnam by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area:...

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, East Polk, Marion, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bradley; East Polk; Marion; West Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradley, Sequatchie, Polk, eastern Marion and Hamilton Counties through 730 AM EDT/630 AM CDT/ At 632 AM EDT/532 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Ducktown to 6 miles northeast of Gruetli-Laager. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dunlap, Jasper, Benton, Ducktown, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden and Lakesite. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Breckinridge, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Hancock, Logan, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Breckinridge; Butler; Edmonson; Grayson; Hancock; Logan; Ohio; Warren EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 110 to 115 expected. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky. * WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

