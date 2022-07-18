ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, MI

46th Rural Urban Day on tap Thursday

By Greg Nelson
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 46th annual Rural Urban Day will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gratiot County Fair for Youth Fairgrounds, 706 Lincoln Ave. in Alma. It’s an event that is held each year to honor the community’s rich agricultural heritage. The highlight of the...

www.themorningsun.com

Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend July 22-24 and beyond

• Kids at Art: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, 5093 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant. mpdiscoverymuseum.org. • Birds Doing Stuff: A Retrospective on the Busy Lives of Michigan Wildlife. New Photographs by Steve Jessmore: Through Aug. 14, free, Baber Room Gallery, Charles V. Park Library, Central Michigan University,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Take a guided stroll along Hell’s Half Mile

Learn more about the wild days of Michigan’s lumberjacks in a walking tour along the site of Bay County’s infamous Hell’s Half Mile on Saturday, July 23, in Bay City. In the late 1800s at the end of the lumbering season, as many as 5,000 lumberjacks (shanty boys) would collect their hard-earned pay and head for a six-block strip along the city’s waterfront, the locale for gambling houses, theaters, raucous saloons and brothels, as well as tunnels and catacombs under the city streets. Sam Fitzpatrick will lead a walking tour down Water Street and the surrounding area, sharing the history of this notorious district. Tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., and leave from the Bay County Historical Society Museum, 321 Washington Ave., Bay City, rain or shine. The cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available in advance at the museum or on day of tour. Bchsmuseum.org, 989-893-5733.
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella County Youth & Farm Fair returns for 2022

The 2022 Isabella County Youth & Farm Fair provides a wide variety of events and activities for visitors to enjoy. Fair events will be going on at the Isabella County Fairgrounds from July 23 to July 30. Visitors can expect exhibition and showmanship events, different varieties of contests, and midway rides and games among other events and activities.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

New Midland park officially opens in honor of MyMichigan CEO

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland has a new playground for both adults and children to enjoy. The Rogers Family Wellness Park was dedicated and officially opened to the community Tuesday afternoon. The park was named after and dedicated to MyMichigan Health CEO Greg Rogers.
MIDLAND, MI
Morning Sun

Downtown Mt. Pleasant Sidewalk Sales return for summer 2022

Sidewalk Sales will be coming to downtown Mt. Pleasant once again. Merchants and restaurants within the downtown area will be holding sales and specials inside and outside the respective businesses on July 21 and July 22. “Sidewalk Sales have been going on for decades and we hold them annually the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Plaque commemorates early Black settlers in Mecosta County

Within walking distance of a turn of the century one-room school at School Section Lake Veterans Memorial Park, a tall, stone marker bears the names of many of Diana Green and Carol Norman’s ancestors. Among the names on the marker are Emma Norman Todd, the first Black graduate of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Ithaca Rotary honors longtime senior volunteer

The Ithaca Rotary Club has honored a local woman who has dedicated more than four decades to serving senior citizens. Jo Jones, 85, of Alma, has been the Food With Friends site manager in Ithaca for the past 44 years. In addition, she has also served as the volunteer executive director of the Senior Activities Building, which houses the program, since 1993.
ITHACA, MI
Morning Sun

Rotary Club members volunteer at the Isabella County Soup Kitchen

Mt. Pleasant Rotary Club members volunteers at the Isabella County Soup Kitchen on Tuesday, July 19 serving and preparing meals for patrons. The Rotary Club and District donated $9000 to the recent renovations completed in the kitchen. Around 11 volunteers participated in serving the patrons. Post-COVID accommodations, the facility is...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Woman’s Final Wish – Have Ashes Spread at Popular Michigan Eatery

If you ever drive down South Division Avenue, you have seen the restaurant that Tommy Brann has worked so hard to operate. Tommy has been at the restaurant day and night for over 50 years. It is not uncommon to see him doing whatever job needs to be done at Brann's Sizzling Steaks & Sports Grille -- from clearing off tables, sweeping floors, running food from the kitchen, or even cleaning the bathrooms. Tommy gives his all each and every day for his restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bank names regional VP for West Michigan

A national bank has a new regional vice president for West Michigan. Huntington National Bank on Friday, July 15, named Lauren Davis West Michigan regional vice president, a job which oversees all of Huntington’s banking endeavors in the area west of US-131, as far north as Muskegon and south to the Indiana border.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Recent Alma grad earns Eagle Scout status

The recent Alma High School graduate, and member of Boy Scout Troop 609 in St. Louis, has earned the status of Eagle Scout. According to the Boys Scouts of America website only 2 percent of all scouts attain that level. In addition to earning a minimum of 21 merit badges...
ALMA, MI
WLNS

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place order lifted at Grand Ledge High School

UPDATE: The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Athletes were released to their parents. Police say the suspect that spurred that shelter-in-place order, Travis Harlan, 30, was traveling on M-43 when his car broke down. Officers stopped to assist but then discovered Harlan had warrants and attempted to handcuff him. Police say that Harlan proceeded to […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WNEM

Morning house fire breaks out in Bay Co.

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A house fire was reported in Bay County near Pinconning early Wednesday morning. The Fraser Township, Beaver Township, and Gibson fire departments responded to the house fire 3 miles south of Pinconning on N. Tower Beech Road between E. Erickson Road and E. Kitchen Road.
BAY COUNTY, MI

