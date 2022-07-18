ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone Blasts ‘Rocky’ Producer for Leaving Him With Nothing ‘for My Children’

By Adam Manno
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvester Stallone is speaking out against longtime Rocky producer Irwin Winkler for allegedly not sharing the spoils of the franchise’s success. The 76-year-old actor posted a drawing of Winkler’s head with the body of a snake and...

