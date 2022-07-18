Sylvester Stallone Blasts ‘Rocky’ Producer for Leaving Him With Nothing ‘for My Children’

Though they all still hold Gaga in high regard, some of her dancers are fed up with Richy Jackson, her head choreographer since 2011. Several dancers spoke to Rolling Stone about what they feel was a toxic, hostile, and abusive workplace. “He abused me; he embarrassed me; he made me feel terrible in the workplace, just because he could,” dancer Caroline Diamond said on an Instagram story. “Gaga was my dream… I chased it and I got it, and she is the dream, and then you get there, and this man makes your dream a nightmare.” Other dancers have backed up Diamond’s feelings, one even saying he was mentally abusive. Gaga’s team is taking the accusations seriously, Rolling Stone reported, and all those who have spoken out say their feelings toward Jackson don’t have to do with Gaga herself because she wasn’t there at rehearsals.

