July 19, 2022 – Over half of the funding for God’s Shelter of Love, the primary shelters for women and children in Decatur, is in jeopardy as Blessingdale’s Thrift Store is in need of a new HVAC system to safely operate. God’s Shelter of Love is calling on the community for support as Blessingdale’s is more than just a store – it provides more than 55% of the funding needed to keep women and children safely sheltered 365 days a year in Decatur.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO