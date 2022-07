PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Woodbridge that killed one man and injured another. According to the Prince William County Police Department, three men were standing on the sidewalk around 7 p.m. at the 16600 block of Georgetown Road on July 20, when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley. Police said the two men began shooting at the three men, hitting multiple cars in the process, before running away.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO