(Iron County, MO) A teenager from Belleview, 18 year old Brant M. Sanders, is dead after a one car accident in Iron County Tuesday night. Highway Patrol Troopers say the wreck happened a little before 10 pm as the car Sanders was driving ran off the left side of the road and striking a tree. Sanders was pronounced dead after midnight at Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi. He wasn't wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place.

IRON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO