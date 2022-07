MADISON, Tenn. (EMUEagles.com) -- The George Gervin GameAbove Center, an 8,800 seat multi-purpose arena and entertainment facility located on the campus of Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich., is retrofitting its' center-hung videoboard and fascia with updated technology, as well as adding additional screens to the facility. The displays will feature all 3.9mm technology in the arena bowl, a first in collegiate sports. Installation is expected in early October.

