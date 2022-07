Darwin Nunez garnered plenty of outside criticism after his performances in Liverpool’s preseason fixtures against Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Nunez came off of the bench in both matches, and he did not end up scoring a goal in either contest. Even after a mere two friendly matches played, there was already some doubt on whether he would end up meeting the high expectations that were placed on him after he joined Liverpool via an £85 million transfer fee.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 HOURS AGO