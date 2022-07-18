SYP: Dan Schein, The Cody Cupboard Food Bank

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the majority of the residents of Wyoming, it’s the volunteer members of their communities who keep their public lands and private properties safe from fire. Out of the 114 fire departments in the state of Wyoming, only seven are...
BILLINGS — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Georgia couple who died last week when their private plane crashed in the Bighorn National Forest near Buffalo, Wyoming. Charles and Kelli Schell took off from Powell, Wyoming around 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 in their Cessna...
BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
This Thursday, July 21st, 2022, the Park County Elections Office is holding a public test of the voting machines being used in the upcoming primary election. The testing will be open to the public and folks are encouraged to observe the certification process to better understand voting procedures, standards, and practices.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after the deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians along a rural highway, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Monday.
The accident occurred just north of Roberts on Highway 212 shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Montana Highway Patrol records show.
Darren Shull, 52, of Billings and Jesse Beck, 45, of Rockvale were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deputy and the suspected cause of the crash have not been released. No other vehicles were involved.
McQuillan said he had asked outside agencies to investigate to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.
Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson says more information will be released in coming days.
Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. Monday:. Carbon County Sheriff/Coroner Josh McQuillan released information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday night, July 15. Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff's patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.
The Cody Filly basketball team took their talents to Las Vegas over the weekend and came away tournament champions. The Fillies participated in the AAU West Coast Championships Level 2 Varsity. The Fillies would take home the title with a 48-35 win over a team out of Hawaii. There were...
The Cody Pride Softball team was in Gillette over the weekend taking part in their State Tournament. The Fillies 16U team would come away with a 2nd place finish. After losing their first game in bracket play, they would battle back and make it to the title game. They lost...
The Cody Cubs are the 2022 West “A” District Tournament Champions. The Cubs knocked off their Park County Rivals, Powell, by a final of 7-5 to claim the District Championship Wednesday afternoon. And in case you missed it, here’s the game winning call. Full Game Audio Replay:
Rescue crews from the Park County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming were led to a man who was mauled by a grizzly bear, after receiving what they initially thought was a possible distress signal from a downed aircraft on Monday. A Park County Search and Rescue crew, and a medical...
Officials reopened part of the famed national park on Wednesday, but residents in one nearby city are worried that too much damage has been done to provide a successful summer tourism season. The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge, Montana, is where numerous animals such as foxes, coyotes and black...
The Cody Cubs will be playing in Wednesday afternoon’s District Tournament Championship game. Cody knocked off Lovell in Tuesday’s District Tourney Semi-Final game by a final of 10-5. Jackson Schroeder got the start for the Cubs and pitched 5.1 innings, gave up 4 hits, allowed 5 runs (2...
