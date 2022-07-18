ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

SYP: Dan Schein, The Cody Cupboard Food Bank

By Mac Watson
mybighornbasin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Schein and Joe Harper from the Cody Cupboard Food Bank spoke on SYP about needing...

mybighornbasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

In Wyoming, Volunteer Firefighters Are Critical

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the majority of the residents of Wyoming, it’s the volunteer members of their communities who keep their public lands and private properties safe from fire. Out of the 114 fire departments in the state of Wyoming, only seven are...
WYOMING STATE
Q2 News

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Park County Elections Office to Test Voting Machines Ahead of Primary

This Thursday, July 21st, 2022, the Park County Elections Office is holding a public test of the voting machines being used in the upcoming primary election. The testing will be open to the public and folks are encouraged to observe the certification process to better understand voting procedures, standards, and practices.
PARK COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cody, WY
Society
City
Cody, WY
Local
Wyoming Society
State
Wyoming State
Idaho State Journal

Montana sheriff's deputy on leave after his patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after the deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians along a rural highway, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Monday. The accident occurred just north of Roberts on Highway 212 shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Montana Highway Patrol records show. Darren Shull, 52, of Billings and Jesse Beck, 45, of Rockvale were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deputy and the suspected cause of the crash have not been released. No other vehicles were involved. McQuillan said he had asked outside agencies to investigate to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson says more information will be released in coming days.
Q2 News

Update: 2 men killed after being struck by sheriff's patrol vehicle near Roberts

Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan released the following statement at about 1 p.m. Monday:. Carbon County Sheriff/Coroner Josh McQuillan released information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred Friday night, July 15. Two men were struck by a Carbon County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased have been identified as Darren Shull, 52, of Billings, and Jesse L Beck, 45, of Rockvale.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Filly Basketball Wins Vegas Summer Tournament Championship

The Cody Filly basketball team took their talents to Las Vegas over the weekend and came away tournament champions. The Fillies participated in the AAU West Coast Championships Level 2 Varsity. The Fillies would take home the title with a 48-35 win over a team out of Hawaii. There were...
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Pride 16U Softball 2nd at State

The Cody Pride Softball team was in Gillette over the weekend taking part in their State Tournament. The Fillies 16U team would come away with a 2nd place finish. After losing their first game in bracket play, they would battle back and make it to the title game. They lost...
CODY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Harper
mybighornbasin.com

Cody Cubs Claim West “A” District Tournament Title

The Cody Cubs are the 2022 West “A” District Tournament Champions. The Cubs knocked off their Park County Rivals, Powell, by a final of 7-5 to claim the District Championship Wednesday afternoon. And in case you missed it, here’s the game winning call. Full Game Audio Replay:
CODY, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Cubs Down Lovell, to Play Powell in District Championship

The Cody Cubs will be playing in Wednesday afternoon’s District Tournament Championship game. Cody knocked off Lovell in Tuesday’s District Tourney Semi-Final game by a final of 10-5. Jackson Schroeder got the start for the Cubs and pitched 5.1 innings, gave up 4 hits, allowed 5 runs (2...
CODY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy