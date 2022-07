PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023. The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.

