VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With temperatures as hot as they are, veterinarians say it's important to keep your pets inside to avoid heat stroke and other emergencies. "Recently, we actually saved a police dog. He was working outside and his temperature went up to 107 degrees and we were very lucky...they brought him in immediately," said Dr. Julie Nelson, an emergency veterinarian at Bay Beach Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO