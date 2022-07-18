ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ISP files emergency change to FOID cards to broaden “clear and present danger” reports

By Maggie Strahan
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police has filed an emergency rule change to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, broadening the use of Clear and Present Danger reports that can bar applicants from receiving a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card or revoke a current FOID...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests

A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of their annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to AAIM, nearly 700 police agencies...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Effingham Radio

Scammers Sending Fake Rebate Links To Illinois Residents

Illinois residents are being warned of a new text message scam making the rounds. According to Secretary of State Jesse White, the bogus texts are claiming to be from his office and from the “Illinois DMV.”. The texts are claiming the state is sending rebate payments of 15-hundred dollars...
977wmoi.com

As Latest COVID-19 Variant Spreads, Illinois Health Officials Focus on Treatment

With the most contagious version of coronavirus yet spreading across Illinois and the country, it appears Americans have decided to carry on their daily lives. Masking is rare in indoor places, and there is no talk of any mandates being considered. Many Illinoisans would probably ignore it. A recent Patch survey showed 63% of those who responded said they never wear masks in public, and 44% would refuse to wear a mask and nothing could change their mind.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foid#Clear And Present Danger#Isp#Mental Health#The Illinois State Police#State S Office
WTHI

Illinois business holds Robinson groundbreaking ceremony

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - This Illinois small business is not looking so small anymore. Ginger Ale's held a groundbreaking ceremony in Robinson on Thursday. The Olney-based business is known for its "2.8 septillion drink options". It first started in 2015. The business became a franchise last fall. We spoke with...
ROBINSON, IL
wlsam.com

Illinois property law fails to end impact of redlining

The Cook County treasurer’s office proposes to modify Illinois’ Scavenger Sale law. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Hal Dardick Director of Research for Cook County Treasurer talks with the Steve Cochran Show about knocking down inflation and cutting property taxes for minority homeowners to create a more equitable housing market.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Telegraph

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
97ZOK

This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois

After some recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this highway that runs through the entire state is now considered the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker under fire for continued COVID emergency mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois continues to be in a state of emergency, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued COVID-19 declarations. The Land of Lincoln is one of 14 states with COVID-19 emergency orders still in place, and a political action group is saying enough is enough. Since the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Back-to-school events in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the school year right around the corner, here are some events where parents and guardians can get what they need for the school year. Backpack Peoria: July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Dream Center. P.O.P Back2School: July 30 from 11 a.m....
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrant adults to include those aged 42 and up

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Illinois in March launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64. The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in May. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1, 2022. Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Jewelry retailer owes millions to vets, service members

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced that Harris Jewelry, a national jewelry retailer that targeted service members, will provide relief totaling $34.2 million for more than 46,000 service members and veterans nationwide, including over $750,000 in relief to Illinois consumers, according to a news release. As alleged in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Pritzker pushes for assault weapons ban, federal action

SPRINGFIELD – In the wake of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens more injured, Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for a ban at both the state and national levels on military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. The governor made those...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

Chicago (WMBD) — After attending the Florida Democratic Party conference in Tampa, FL, last week, Gov. JB Pritzker has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. Several close contacts of Pritzker’s began testing positive after the conference, and Pritzker’s team was notified of his possible exposure. According...
TAMPA, FL
WCIA

As Covid threat rises, Illinois data gets murky

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for Covid-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic. With...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy