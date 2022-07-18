How to Maximize Your Social Security

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in Chester wants to warn others after she lost thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who failed to complete the job. Pam Worner has lived in her home for seven years, and renovating her porch and deck was the last home improvement project she wanted to do, to truly feel ‘at home.’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Reports of a possible utility scam have been reported by some Virginia Beach Public Utility customers. The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities says they were notified that some customers are receiving calls from someone advising them that they are eligible for a rebate from the department due to longer billing periods.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Animal Care Center announced Thursday that they were cited with two non-critical violations on June 22 by the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). The Virginian-Pilot reported that the state’s Office of Veterinary Services inspectors found that the center...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023. The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.
A post on the satirical Facebook page Graysun KY, announcing the eminent closure of the Smithfield plant in Grayson, had staff and community members in a panic last Thursday as well-intending people spread the false information via social media and text messages to employees. The scare started with a post...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Pembroke Realty Group announced a new and improved name and strategic plan for the former Pembroke Mall property on Wednesday. The area will now be formally named Pembroke Square, and it will focus on bringing "vibrant residential, shopping and dining offerings," according to a news release.
Pamunkey-run resort to pursue temporary casino on permanent casino footprint. HeadWaters Resort & Casino, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s $500 million gaming project planned for Norfolk, announced Wednesday it is abandoning its temporary casino plans at Harbor Park, instead locating the facility on the same property as the permanent casino.
Amtrak train leaving the station in AshlandCourtesy of Stephen Little (CC 2.0) Amtrak riders now have an additional option for getting to stops between Norfolk, VA and Washington DC. An additional roundtrip was added, boosting the number of trips between the cities to three per day.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Walking into Melissa Spellman's apartment at the "Hideaway at Greenbrier Luxury Apartment Homes" in Chesapeake, you'll notice the curtains are closed, the lights are off, multiple fans are blowing full blast, and the temperature is above 85 degrees. "My air condition problem started in April...and that's...
NEWPORT NEWS-The Germany-based discount grocery chain Lidl is permanently closing one of its Peninsula locations. Local Lidl fans won’t be happy, but the rumors are true. Known for its “suspiciously low-priced groceries, puzzling prices, and undeniable quality,” Lidl has decided to close one of its stores in Newport News later this summer.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine is coming to the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts September 19-22. The ballet company left Kyiv on one of the final flights out of the city before Russia’s invasion. They haven’t been able to go home since. The dancers have been performing throughout Europe since the war began and will be heading to the US next, making a stop in Suffolk where they will perform “Tribute to Peace”, “Swan Lake”, and also host ballet classes.
A Newport News, VA attorney is now facing federal charges in a multi-million dollar tax scheme for which her husband has already been sentenced. Local Virginia news station WTKR 3 reported that the husband, Beyung S. Kim, 62, was sentenced in August 2021 for his role in an "elaborate tax scheme" that wrongly awarded millions of dollars in government contracts to his company, I-Tek.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Newport News attorney is facing tax fraud charges after her husband was sentenced for his role in an elaborate scheme that wrongly awarded millions in government contracts to his company. Federal prosecutors allege that these crimes took place from 2011 to 2018. According to a...
NORFOLK, Va. - An elevator repair issue at government-run apartments in Norfolk is forcing residents, some of whom are disabled and elderly, out of their homes. Residents of the Partrea Apartments told News 3 that they're frustrated and feel like they've been pushed aside. The elevator in Building A of...
CHESAPEAKE, Va - A big event for Chesapeake seniors is making its return after three years. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Senior Support Services Seminar is scheduled for August 23-24. It's the largest event of its kind in the area, according to sheriff's office. Dozens of vendors are expected to attend...
