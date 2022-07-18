How to Maximize Your Social Security

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine is coming to the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts September 19-22. The ballet company left Kyiv on one of the final flights out of the city before Russia’s invasion. They haven’t been able to go home since. The dancers have been performing throughout Europe since the war began and will be heading to the US next, making a stop in Suffolk where they will perform “Tribute to Peace”, “Swan Lake”, and also host ballet classes.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO