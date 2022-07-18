ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

How to Maximize Your Social Security

By Sponsored Content
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re planning for retirement, it’s important to have a...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino holding latest job fair Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023. The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Business
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Business
cartercountytimes.com

Parody page causes Smithfield panic￼

A post on the satirical Facebook page Graysun KY, announcing the eminent closure of the Smithfield plant in Grayson, had staff and community members in a panic last Thursday as well-intending people spread the false information via social media and text messages to employees. The scare started with a post...
GRAYSON, KY
Virginia Business

HeadWaters temporary casino changes course in Norfolk

Pamunkey-run resort to pursue temporary casino on permanent casino footprint. HeadWaters Resort & Casino, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s $500 million gaming project planned for Norfolk, announced Wednesday it is abandoning its temporary casino plans at Harbor Park, instead locating the facility on the same property as the permanent casino.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Welfare#Cameron Wealth Group#The Hampton Roads Show
peninsulachronicle.com

Lidl To Close One Of Its Peninsula Stores

NEWPORT NEWS-The Germany-based discount grocery chain Lidl is permanently closing one of its Peninsula locations. Local Lidl fans won’t be happy, but the rumors are true. Known for its “suspiciously low-priced groceries, puzzling prices, and undeniable quality,” Lidl has decided to close one of its stores in Newport News later this summer.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WAVY News 10

Kyiv City Ballet Comes to Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Kyiv City Ballet of Ukraine is coming to the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts September 19-22. The ballet company left Kyiv on one of the final flights out of the city before Russia’s invasion. They haven’t been able to go home since. The dancers have been performing throughout Europe since the war began and will be heading to the US next, making a stop in Suffolk where they will perform “Tribute to Peace”, “Swan Lake”, and also host ballet classes.
SUFFOLK, VA
TaxBuzz

VA Attorney Facing Federal Charges In Multi-Million Dollar "Elaborate Tax Scheme"

A Newport News, VA attorney is now facing federal charges in a multi-million dollar tax scheme for which her husband has already been sentenced. Local Virginia news station WTKR 3 reported that the husband, Beyung S. Kim, 62, was sentenced in August 2021 for his role in an "elaborate tax scheme" that wrongly awarded millions of dollars in government contracts to his company, I-Tek.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

Chesapeake senior expo returns after three years

CHESAPEAKE, Va - A big event for Chesapeake seniors is making its return after three years. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Senior Support Services Seminar is scheduled for August 23-24. It's the largest event of its kind in the area, according to sheriff's office. Dozens of vendors are expected to attend...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy