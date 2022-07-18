ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Modine Disputes Major Stranger Things Character's Death in Season 4

By Liam Crowley
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Martin Brenner may rear his white-haired head within the Stranger Things world once again. Following his apparent death at the hands of the Demogorgon in Season 1, Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner would make flashback appearances in both Stranger Things 2 and Stranger Things 4, before being revealed as still alive...

comicbook.com

