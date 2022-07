Luxe Swiss skincare line Valmont got a jump on fall on Thursday, July 14 – Bastille Day, France’s Fourth of July – by unveiling its new firming trio at the Valmont Spa at The Carlyle Hotel in Manhattan. Amanda Macino, Valmont’s national training director, demonstrated how the V-Firm line blends a peptide cocktail, vitamin C, lysine, praline amino acids, a glucosamine derivative and Valmont’s signature triple DNA and RNA liposomes in three rich, unisex products — a face serum, a face cream and a “honey gel” for the eyes – to nourish the skin while also firming it. Macino demonstrated that just a dab of the concentrated products will do as you can use them in conjunction with other Valmont lines like its oxygenating DetO2x.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO