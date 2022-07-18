ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Indiana salamander featured in Oscar Award-qualifying documentary

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE − A piece of West Lafayette will be a part of this year's Academy Award-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival in Indianapolis with director Katelyn Calhoun 's short film " Hellbender in the Blue " to be featured.

Calhoun, although originally from Ohio, is currently an Indianapolis citizen who has been making documentaries about wild life and nature since 2018. Her first film to be submitted to "Indy Shorts" - the abbreviated name for this week's film festival - focuses on the conservation efforts of Hellbender salamanders in Indiana and was filmed in West Lafayette.

"I have an affinity for making ugly things loveable," Calhoun said. "And they have nicknames like 'the snot otter' or 'lasagna lizard'. At first glance, they're kind of gross looking, but honestly they're just kind of adorable."

According to The Nature Conservancy's website , "(the) Hellbender salamander is the largest aquatic salamander in the United States, growing as long as 30 inches, though the average is 12-15 inches. It can be found slowly crawling across the bottoms of clear, silt-free mountain streams from southern New York to northern Alabama.

"...The Nature Conservancy is working with Purdue University and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to conserve this special creature while there’s still time."

Hellbenders serve as the "canary in the coal mine" in terms of water safety. If Hellbenders occupying rivers begin to die off, this is an indicator of water pollution or other contaminants.

Calhoun's film, "Hellbender in the Blue," focuses on various Indiana conservation groups and what their efforts have done to benefit the Hellbender population.

"It's not just Purdue," Calhoun said, "(The documentary follows) Purdue, the Nature Conservancy, Indiana Forest Alliance, an organization called EcoSystems Connections - and they're like an organization that is contracted to remove dams, things like that. So all those different organizations are involved (in conservation) in their own different ways to improve the environment."

From early 2020 to mid 2021, Calhoun and her team filmed "Hellbender in the Blue," to create the 20-minute film. This short documentary will be featured in the Indy Shorts "Indiana Spotlight 1" program, along with seven other short films.

"Indy Shorts it the short film festival put on by Heartland Film Festival," Calhoun said, "and it's just a cool Indiana, local film festival that just also has a lot of national and potentially international street cred. Which is super cool because it's in our back yard."

A total of 150 short films will be shown at Indy Shorts from Tuesday through Sunday this week with in-person screenings taking place at Living Room Theaters, Newfields and the Indianapolis Art Center as well as streamed-showings.

The grand prize for Narrative Short, Documentary Short and Animated Short includes $5,000 and qualification for an Academy Award. Other prizes include $2,000 for the Summer White Lynch Memorial Award, $1,800 for the Jenni Berebitsky Legacy Award, $1,500 for the Indiana Spotlight Award and $1,000 for the Heartland Horror Award, the Best Comedy Short and the Best Directorial Debut awards.

"I don't really think about too much what I could win," Calhoun said. "It's more of like, (making) my best film and (getting) excited about a community. And yeah, if retroactively something comes out of that, that's always beautiful...Just being in a pool of films (where) some will win Academy Awards or be nominated (is) just kind of epic."

"Hellbender in the Blue" will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday at Newfields and 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the same venue. The film is also available virtually throughout the entire festival, Tuesday through Sunday.

Tickets and a full schedule of the festival are available at www.tickets.indyshorts.org/welcome .

As for why Calhoun decided to film in West Lafayette, she attributes that to Hellbenders' conservation work location.

"I would say that's HQ of the Hellbender conservation activity," Calhoun said. "While the Hellbenders are only found...in the Blue River in the state, Purdue definitely is leading the way (in conservation) in a lot of ways."

According to Calhoun, "Hellbender in the Blue" is meant to accomplish two tasks.

"One of two things," Calhoun said, "I think first thing is encouraging people that, you know, every little bit does count and collectively it adds up if we're all making an effort (in conservation). And then, two, getting people to fall in love with creatures the like Hellbender and its importance in our world."

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Indiana salamander featured in Oscar Award-qualifying documentary

Comments / 1

