ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Motorcyclist arrested for leading police on high speed chase

By Anna Ashcraft
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc3sF_0gjksaD000

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is in the Erie County Prison after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police report Brian McClelland, 25, of Springboro was heading north on Route 89 in Venango Township on Sunday, July 17 around 3:30 a.m. when troopers noticed a tail light on the bike was out. Troopers reportedly matched the description of his motorcycle with one that was involved in a pursuit with Union City Police earlier that night.

According to State Police, the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed after seeing the marked police car.

30-year-old hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting

Police report they pursued him north on Route 89 when he made a U-turn just north of Page Road, headed west on Page Road, then crossed over Phillipsville Colt Station Road when he began to slow down to make another U-turn.

Troopers were able to prevent him from making that U-turn, forcing the motorcycle into a grassy area. As a result, McClelland started to lose control and stalled the motorcycle.

McClelland was taken from his motorcycle and arrested. He is charged with fleeing and eluding, Act 64 (“The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act”) as well as several other traffic violations.

He was taken to the Erie County Prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Driver flees scene after hitting pedestrian on Ash Street

Erie Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a driver who reportedly fled the scene. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 700 block of Ash Street. According to Erie Police, one person was transported to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested, $212K Worth of Drugs Seized in Millcreek

Police arrested two suspects Tuesday after $212,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Millcreek Township residence. Tyree Spearman, 27, and Tiffany Wilson, 27, were both arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison. The investigation started when police received an anonymous tip about drug activity at the beginning of...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Retail Theft from Walmart in Edinboro

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a retail theft from the Walmart in Edinboro. It happened at the store at 108 Washington Towne Blvd N. in Washington Township. Troopers did not specify when it happened. The man in the photo swapped price tags from a $30 item to a $170 item...
EDINBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Erie County, PA
City
Springboro, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Violations#Pennsylvania State Police#Union City Police#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Man hospitalized after motorcycle vs. deer collision

A man was taken to the hospital after a deer collided with his motorcycle Friday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on the 14000 block of Route 19 in Cambridge Springs around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 15. The 59-year-old man was traveling northbound when the deer ran in front of his […]
WKBN

Couple cited after large pig removed from home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Campbell was cited after a large pig was removed from their home. On April 29, Campbell police were made aware that Cortney Kline had a large pig living in her basement on Chambers Street. Police were able to confirm that Kline did have a...
CAMPBELL, OH
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Inmate Charged with Failing to Register

ERIE, PA — An inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown, Pennsylvania, was indicted on July 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury in Erie on a charge of failure to register under SORNA, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The one-count Indictment named Brittany Lepkowski,...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJAC TV

Fake News: State Police charge Pa. news anchor with making up stalker story

ERIE, Pa. (WJAC) — A news anchor and reporter told state police she had become the target of a stalker who progressed from text messages and phone calls to a handwritten note that was slid under her apartment door and sending flowers to her office at the television station.
WBRE

Destination Pennsylvania: Lettie G. Howard

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Visitors to Dobbins Landing in downtown Erie have several choices to enjoy maritime fun during the summer months from the historic US Brig Niagara to the Victorian Princess to Scallywags Pirate Adventures. Today, we’re setting sail on the Lettie G. Howard. As the crew prepared to set sail, the first mate […]
ERIE, PA
WBRE

Destination PA: Foxburg Country Club, nation’s oldest golf course

FOXBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – When you think of golf in the United States, places like Augusta National and Pebble Beach usually come to mind. In Clarion County, there is a golf course with a connection to the home of golf, Scotland. Along the banks of the Allegheny River, the small borough of Foxburg was an […]
FOXBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy