Walmart Wellness Day: Here is what you need to know

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – Walmart Wellness Day is July 23, customers can receive free health screenings and “affordable” back-to-school immunizations.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart pharmacies will offer free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index. Select locations will also offer vision screenings, according to a press release.

Pharmacists will administer vaccines for pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps among other immunizations. Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.

The Department of State Health Services requires seven vaccines for students K-12, depending on their age. To see the full list of this school year’s immunization requirements, cl ick here .

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy.

Over 15 Walmart locations across the Rio Grande Valley offer vision care. To find the nearest Walmart in your community, click here.

