ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Glacier National Park bridge construction projects getting underway

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNojK_0gjks4F700

WEST GLACIER - A construction project to rehabilitate 13 bridges throughout Glacier National Park is starting up.

The work will take place over the next two years with funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law [nps.gov] through the Federal Lands Transportation Program.

The improvements to the bridges will include bridge deck and approach repairs, timber pile replacement and repairs, timber curb replacement, painting, concrete repair, stone masonry repairs, erosion control measures, and more, according to a news release.

Construction begins on two Inside North Fork Road bridges on July 18. The Inside North Fork Road is managed for a rustic experience and is currently open to vehicles in certain sections and provides pedestrian, bicycle, and emergency vehicular access in other sections. Visitors will have pedestrian and bicycle access to Dutch Creek, Anaconda Creek, and Camas Creek.

The Fish Creek Bridge will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 6, 2022, after Fish Creek Campground closes for the year.

The Appistoki Creek Bridge will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 26, 2022.

The North Fork Bridge, located on the north end of Camas Road, and the Lee Creek Bridge, located along Chief Mountain Highway, are also part of the rehabilitation project. That work will take place in 2022 or 2023. Construction at all bridges will conclude for the season no later than Nov. 14, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Flathead Nat'l Forest reopens Blankenship for overnight camping

HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - After a closure due to high water levels, the Flathead National Forest is reopening the Blankenship gravel bar for overnight camping. The Flathead National Forest said the following in a press release:. Please be sure to read and respect informational signs posted at the area. These...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
KPAX

3 people rescued from Wild Horse Island

POLSON - Three people were rescued from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Monday afternoon. Lake County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that two adults and one child had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park and realized the conditions were not safe for them to attempt to return.
POLSON, MT
Flathead Beacon

Community Group Grows Frustrated After KM Ranch Road Hearing Postponed

The Flathead County Planning and Zoning Board on July 13 declined to review a highly contested zone change proposal for three parcels of land on KM Ranch Road and Highway 93, between Kalispell and Whitefish. Though the board had been slated to review the proposal for weeks, a last-minute request by Montarise Developments and its partner APEC Engineering pushed the hearing back to September, frustrating local residents and advocacy groups who hoped to voice their opposition to the plan. While the development groups say the proposed project will aid in solving the county’s housing crisis, residents of the area claim it will hinder community safety and disrupt natural habitats.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glacier National Park#Construction Project#Infrastructure#Erosion Control#Urban Construction#The Fish Creek Bridge#The Lee Creek Bridge
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. preparation pays off for 2022 Under the Big Sky event

KALISPELL, Mont. — Flathead County prepared with coordinated extensive public safety measures for the 2022 Under the Big Sky Event by adding better communication with first responders and traffic mitigation plans. "The addition of the County’s Emergency Communication Command Center, communications across the event was able to flow effortlessly...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Under the Big Sky Returns to Whitefish with Local Flair

Renowned music festival and rodeo Under the Big Sky returned to Whitefish this weekend, bringing in thousands of visitors, an eclectic array of musical artists and dozens of local vendors. Over three days, festival attendees enjoyed performances by big name artists like Shakey Graves, Lord Huron, Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Jinks, all while taking in the scenic landscape of Big Mountain Ranch. As the festival’s third iteration came back in full swing, Flathead Valley locals brought their own flavor to the event, sharing art, food, music and Montana hospitality with thousands of attendees.
WHITEFISH, MT
KPAX

Blackstar brew pub opens in downtown Whitefish

WHITEFISH - A new brewpub is officially up and running in downtown Whitefish at the former home of Great Northern Brewery on Central Avenue. Blackstar restaurant has partnered with Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company out of Great Falls to bring new life to the historic building. “And I think that it’s...
WHITEFISH, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Lake County Leader

Polson man sentenced for beating girlfriend to death

A 21-year-old Polson man residing in Aurora, Colo., was sentenced to prison July 12 for the brutal killing of his girlfriend last year. According to information from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, Dakota Chinnock was sentenced to 60 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping. The punishment handed down by Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Ann Weishaupl includes 48 years behind bars for the homicide and 12 years for kidnapping. His victim was 20-year-old Amanda Lynn Farley, also of Polson. Chinnock and Farley both attended Polson High School. Court information details the grisly homicide on Sept....
POLSON, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy