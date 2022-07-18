ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox finish the first half with a needed series win

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35WT0Q_0gjkrYQd00
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JULY 17: Adam Engel #15 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates his double while Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins looks on in the… Read More

MINNEAPOLIS – The situation as a whole isn’t what they were hoping for when they started the 2022 season, but in the context of what’s happened, it could have been worse.

The White Sox have endured an uneven first half of play this season which has left them chasing first place in the American League Central division instead of holding it nearly the entire time. That’s not what was expected out of the reigning champions, who were the popular pick to run away with the division before the season.

But despite having their fair share of struggles and injuries, the White Sox still find themselves in the thick of the race to repeat, with the team helping themselves over the course of four days in Minneapolis.

An 11-0 win on Sunday afternoon over the Twins helped the team take 3-of-4 games from the AL Central leaders and pulled themselves to within three games of first place at the All-Star break.

The team finished a critical eight-game road trip to finish out the first half with a 5-3 record, having split a four-game series with the Guardians earlier last week. It certainly brightens the outlook for the club in what has been a frustrating first half where the team has performed well under expectations.

One player that hasn’t is the one who helped them get the victory on Sunday and probably should have been named an American League All-Star: Dylan Cease. The pitcher had another outstanding effort as he pitched seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts compared to just one walk.

While improving to 9-4 on the season, Cease also took the Major League Baseball strikeout lead with 150 on the season. He also reached the 500 strikeout mark, becoming the fastest to reach that in White Sox history.

The White Sox will be right back to work against the AL Central as they’ll face the Guardians for a four-game series starting Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field. They’ll have work to do to get where they want to be, but they did some work to get there this weekend.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
247Sports

Drew McDaniel signs free agent deal with Chicago White Sox

Former Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Drew McDaniel, who was previously in the NCAA transfer portal along with a few other Rebel pitchers, signed an MLB free agency deal with the Chicago White Sox organization. This past season, Drew McDaniel began as a weekend starter, but was eventually relegated to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Analysis: What’s Wrong With Lance Lynn and Potential Fixes

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn is having a rough go of things during the 2022 season. The big-right hander has struggled through seven starts since returning from the injured list in early June. Lynn missed the beginning of the season after having surgery to repair a small tear...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

How Should the White Sox Handle Michael Kopech in the Second Half?

It’s three years behind schedule for a variety of reasons, but Michael Kopech finally assumed his position in the starting rotation for the 2022 Chicago White Sox. Overall, things have been positive for the fireballing Texan, but he has hit a bit of a speed bump in his first full tour as a Major League starter.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

A look at the White Sox's corner-outfield needs

The 2022 season hasn’t gone at all as the White Sox hoped, but they nevertheless find themselves within striking distance of the AL Central lead, thanks largely to the underwhelming composition of the division as a whole. This comes despite designating fifth starter Dallas Keuchel for assignment after eight starts, despite receiving no production at all from their catchers and despite another injury-ravaged season from Eloy Jimenez (among many other issues).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikeout#The White Sox#American League Central#Al Central
WGN News

Boy, 15, critical after shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A teenage boy was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the city’s Far South Side. Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of E. 73rd St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The teen was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a red sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police investigating shootings in Waukegan, North Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police are investigating after at least four shootings in the far northern suburbs. One of the shootings happened at a gas station early Thursday morning on the 2700 block of Washington Street in Waukegan. Police did not confirm how many people were injured. Another shooting in Waukegan happened about two and a half […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Boy, 14, found shot to death on South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the 1000 block of E. Marquette in Woodlawn. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered an unresponsive teen laying on the ground with […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
WGN News

Gov. JB Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19 days after Florida visit

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after visiting Florida, according to the governor’s office Tuesday. The governor took a routine COVID test and received a positive result, after being notified of several close contacts who have tested positive for the virus. Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms and been […]
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

Delivery driver carjacked by 13-year-old boy on West Side

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy allegedly carjacked a woman working as a delivery driver Wednesday while two small children were in her car. Police said the teen was arrested Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Spaulding Avenue. Moments earlier, police believe he took a car from a 26-year-old delivery driver while […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy