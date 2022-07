Marker Text: “Only about a year after they met in 1880, George and Myra (Tuggle) Wilson married and began changing their small town into a bustling city. George and his brother opened a brick plant and were hired to build many prominent buildings such as the City National Bank building, First Baptist Church, Cumby High School, Sulphur Springs City Hall and the Freestone, Llano and Titus County courthouses. Myra was a charter member of the Joseph Wheeler Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was president of the Ladies’ Cemetery Society for 43 years and raised funding for a cemetery chapel. Both were involved with the public library. The efforts of the Wilsons and others like them paved the way for cultural change in the once-frontier state of Texas”

