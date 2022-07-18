Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man.

Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.

Turner said Monday by phone that Alley had yet to be found. Turner said his office and the family had “multiple searchers out all weekend via raft, kayak, on foot, by drone — everything.”

A Facebook page was created to provide updates on the search for Alley, said Monday that Alley’s family is still searching.

Alley’s vehicle and dog have since been recovered from the river, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Alley’s “beloved dog” was cremated by a family member, according to a GoFundMe page created to help the Alley family with current and future expenses.

Aside from the sheriff’s office, other volunteers have helped throughout the weekend including the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County Search and Rescue, Bear Valley Raft, Horseshoe Bend Search and Rescue, Idaho City Search and Rescue and other private volunteers, according to the Facebook page and sheriff’s office.

“Milt and his family have treated us with such kindness and a lot of laughs over the years,” the GoFundMe page said. “We are truly blessed to have these wonderful people in our lives. We can’t say enough good things about Milt and his family.”