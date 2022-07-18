ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise County, ID

Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man.

Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.

Turner said Monday by phone that Alley had yet to be found. Turner said his office and the family had “multiple searchers out all weekend via raft, kayak, on foot, by drone — everything.”

A Facebook page was created to provide updates on the search for Alley, said Monday that Alley’s family is still searching.

Alley’s vehicle and dog have since been recovered from the river, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. Alley’s “beloved dog” was cremated by a family member, according to a GoFundMe page created to help the Alley family with current and future expenses.

Aside from the sheriff’s office, other volunteers have helped throughout the weekend including the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Boise County Search and Rescue, Bear Valley Raft, Horseshoe Bend Search and Rescue, Idaho City Search and Rescue and other private volunteers, according to the Facebook page and sheriff’s office.

“Milt and his family have treated us with such kindness and a lot of laughs over the years,” the GoFundMe page said. “We are truly blessed to have these wonderful people in our lives. We can’t say enough good things about Milt and his family.”

State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Garden Valley, ID
County
Boise County, ID
Boise County, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

16-year-old missing after falling into Lucky Peak Reservoir

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Marine deputies with the Ada County Sheriff's Office are working to recover a 16-year-old who fell off a personal watercraft Monday night in Lucky Peak Reservoir. A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon that the missing person, whose name hasn't been released, did...
Idaho Statesman

Damage ‘substantial’ at Idaho Youth Ranch facility after fire. Cause still not known

The cause of a fire that destroyed an Idaho Youth Ranch store and a bevy of donations on Monday afternoon is still under investigation by the Boise Fire Department. The fire, which was reported at 1:46 p.m. in the 5400 block of W. Irving Street, resulted in no injuries to the 50 or so people who were present when it ignited. Three Boise firefighters were hurt battling the blaze, according to a Tuesday news release. All three have been treated and released back to work, spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Crimes of ‘violent rage’: Boise man, 52, sentenced for beating two men in one night

After pleading guilty to counts of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in May, a Boise man was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on Thursday. Lance Garver, now 52, punched and kicked Steven Ochoa, 68, during a drunken altercation on Dec. 10, 2020. Ochoa went into a coma and died about three weeks later. The same night, in the same home, Garver also battered Cameron Bilbrey, 27, leaving him with broken bones in his face. Bilbrey later died, though not directly from those injuries.
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

Weiser Fire Department transfers to Rural Fire

About two weeks ago, a sign appeared on the front door of Weiser City Fire Department, indicating that the station is now closed.  The notice, seen at 55 W. Court St., caught a few residents by surprise, pictures of it popping up on Facebook and other social media accounts and leaving some to wonder what is going on with the city’s fire services.
WEISER, ID
#Volunteers#People Search#Kayaks#The Idaho Statesman#Gofundme
Idaho Statesman

When it comes to extremism in Idaho, silence is not an option. We can’t go backward

Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman offers Idaho an illustration of what the state is up against — and how we can fight back against extremism here. As Idaho Statesman reporter Nicole Blanchard documents as part of a new two-part series on extremism in Idaho, Chapman offers a window into the mindset of how white nationalists and extremists see Idaho as a haven for their ideals and beliefs.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Small brush fire reported in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A small brush fire has been extinguished in Meridian. The fire, estimated to be about four to five acres, started near Harris and Meridian Road. Crews are on scene mopping up. No word yet on the cause.
MERIDIAN, ID
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Post Register

Friends of hit and run victim in Nampa to hold auction

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Friends of a hit-and-run victim are holding an auction to raise money for medical and legal fees. Talia Elerick, 25, had her leg amputated after officials say a 32-year-old driver hit her. She's currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “We’re trying to...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Statesman

Deer sparks ‘flurry of calls’ when it’s spotted wandering Idaho with metal on its neck

A deer set off a frenzy in an Idaho town because it had a trash can lid around its neck, officials said. The doe was spotted wandering near McCall, Idaho Fish and Game said. “(The) office received a flurry of calls about a mule deer doe with a trash can lid stuck on her neck,” according to a Fish and Game news release on July 13. “Sure enough, when staff went to check things out, she was wearing a large, metal lid.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Kyle Chapman allegedly battered a health care worker. He was on probation in Texas

Texas authorities have yet to charge white nationalist Kyle Chapman with violating his parole after he was charged with a felony in Idaho. In November, Chapman allegedly grabbed a health care professional multiple times against her will while being treated at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Chapman is facing a felony battery charge against a health care worker. He was also charged with a second felony, a persistent violator enhancement, according to online court records.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Warrant issued for arrest of Idaho man with ties to People’s Rights Network

An Ada County judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a 69-year-old Nampa man with ties to the People’s Rights Network after he missed two court hearings. In April 2021, Casey Baker was arrested alongside far-right leader Ammon Bundy, who’s running for governor as an independent, and Aaron Schmidt at the Ada County Courthouse. Bundy and Schmidt appeared for trials over trespassing charges at the Idaho Capitol but refused to wear masks, which were required as a COVID-19 public health measure.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Statesman

Boise farm offers second-chance employment for people recovering from substance abuse

This is how Jeff Middleton, co-founder of Boise Vertical Farm, describes the partnership between sustainable farming and the rehabilitation of people in the community. Middleton and Crystal Spencer have witnessed the ways a second chance can affect a person. Though seemingly unrelated, the two Boiseans discovered the benefit of combining that interest with sustainable farming when they co-founded Boise Vertical Farm in 2019, a nonprofit that aims to give individuals in recovery from drugs and alcohol a second chance.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
287
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

