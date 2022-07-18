Remembering Some Of The Best Concerts In Ionia Free Fair History

If you ever drive down South Division Avenue, you have seen the restaurant that Tommy Brann has worked so hard to operate. Tommy has been at the restaurant day and night for over 50 years. It is not uncommon to see him doing whatever job needs to be done at Brann's Sizzling Steaks & Sports Grille -- from clearing off tables, sweeping floors, running food from the kitchen, or even cleaning the bathrooms. Tommy gives his all each and every day for his restaurant.

