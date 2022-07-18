ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Monkeypox outbreak: Cases climb to 180 in FL; federal health officials expand testing through labs

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zB465_0gjkq7xi00
Monkeypox virus. Credit: CDC.

The federal government on Monday expanded testing capacity for the monkeypox virus through another large commercial laboratory, as Florida cases of the rare disease that can cause a characteristic rash and other symptoms continue to increase.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been shipping its orthopoxvirus tests to major commercial laboratories across the nation. The federal health department has been providing vaccines to states as part of the Biden administration’s plan to tackle the 2022 monkeypox outbreak.

The latest lab offering testing is Sonic Healthcare USA, which offers the CDC’s orthopoxvirus test at its laboratory in Austin, Texas, according to a CDC press release. According to CDC, “people seeking testing for monkeypox must consult with their healthcare provider first; they cannot separately go to a Sonic lab, submit a specimen, and request testing.”

CDC noted that testing capacity has increased “from 6,000 initially to up to 80,000 specimens per week” because of the commercial laboratories, such as Labcorp and Mayo Clinic.

In Florida, cases have climbed to 180 across 15 counties, with South Florida reporting the most infections, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health. Broward County has reported 102 and Miami-Dade has reported 42.

Nationwide, New York has seen the most monkeypox cases (489), followed by California (266) and Illinois (174), according to the latest data from the CDC. There have been 12,556 cases in 68 countries, the CDC reported, as of Monday afternoon.

CDC officials advise that anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should consult with their health care provider about whether to get tested for the disease.

Although anyone can contract the monkeypox disease, CDC officials have said the vast majority of cases have been among men who have sex with men.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has scheduled a meeting Thursday to assess whether the monkeypox disease “constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.”

In an email to the Florida Phoenix last week, a state health official said that county health departments across Florida are currently offering vaccines.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Florida linked to the bulk of cases in Listeria outbreak, according to the CDC

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With two dangerous diseases already spreading in Florida, federal health officials are warning of a Listeria outbreak in which almost all of the cases have been linked to Florida. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring Listeria infections across the nation, with 23 cases across 10 states, including one death in Illinois […] The post Florida linked to the bulk of cases in Listeria outbreak, according to the CDC appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ice cream company says it’s cooperating with investigation into Listeria outbreak

Quality Journalism for Critical Times State health officials have targeted a Florida ice cream brand as the potential source of a Listeria outbreak, but the company insists that any link is only “speculation” right now. Big Olaf Creamery is cooperating with state and federal officials during the investigation, according to a social media post the company posted on Sunday. “I […] The post Ice cream company says it’s cooperating with investigation into Listeria outbreak appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Florida Phoenix

State bans on abortion don’t apply to emergency health care, White House reminds providers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Biden administration reminded doctors and other health care providers Monday that a federal law protects them if they provide abortion services to save a patient’s life or health in emergency situations — regardless of what state laws say. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra wrote in a letter that the Emergency Medical […] The post State bans on abortion don’t apply to emergency health care, White House reminds providers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Sonic Healthcare Usa#Labcorp#Mayo Clinic
Florida Phoenix

Pregnant patients without access to abortion face a ‘death sentence,’ U.S. House panel told

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Witnesses told a U.S. House committee this week that pregnant patients who can’t obtain abortions will face higher mortality rates if they are forced to carry their pregnancies to term. “It is essentially a death sentence,” Michele Bratcher Goodwin, the chancellor’s professor of law at the University of California, Irvine, told lawmakers. Democratic […] The post Pregnant patients without access to abortion face a ‘death sentence,’ U.S. House panel told appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco has the most sinkholes in the state. It’s got more nudist resorts than the rest of the country. The Klan once adopted a highway here. And now the place is infested with giant African land snails.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Florida Phoenix

Abortion providers ask appeals court to block 15-week abortion ban; patients being turned away

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Attorneys for abortion providers turned to an appellate court Wednesday to block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban after the trial judge refused to do so the day before. They cited the state’s continued enforcement of HB 5, the abortion law in question, forcing providers to halt abortions in pregnancies that have gone beyond 15 weeks from […] The post Abortion providers ask appeals court to block 15-week abortion ban; patients being turned away appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Voters supported privacy in FL Constitution, but it might not matter when it comes to abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Precisely 1,722,987 Floridians voted in 1980 to enshrine a right to personal privacy in the Florida Constitution, representing 60 percent of the votes cast — a right the Florida Supreme Court in 1989 would read to broadly protect abortion rights in a case called In re T.W. Floridians — 4,308,513 of them, or 55 percent […] The post Voters supported privacy in FL Constitution, but it might not matter when it comes to abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged Tuesday to work to preserve abortion access in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s “despicable” decision overturning Roe v. Wade — though the department’s specific actions will depend on how states seeking to limit abortion access proceed. Becerra said HHS would enforce federal laws to […] The post U.S. HHS chief vows to protect abortion access, but says much depends on states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County prompt state public-health campaign

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following fatal overdose deaths in a Gadsden County linked to fentanyl, state officials have launched a public-health campaign to raise awareness about the danger and are deploying treatment resources in the rural area. During a roundtable discussion on Thursday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the state “will launch a statewide public messaging advisory to […] The post Fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County prompt state public-health campaign appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

State wants to take 15-week abortion ban defense directly to FL Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Lawyers for the state have asked that their appeal of a trial court’s ruling that Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban violates the Florida Constitution go directly to the Florida Supreme Court, to resolve a matter of critical state importance as quickly as possible. They did so in a motion filed with the Florida First District […] The post State wants to take 15-week abortion ban defense directly to FL Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy