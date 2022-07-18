ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island shark attacks require more beach patrols, monitoring says N.Y. Gov. Hochul

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

We’re gonna need a bigger boat.

Gov. Hochul is ordering state agencies to increase patrols and monitoring of shark activity at Long Island beaches following a spate of recent sightings and attacks.

Officials will use patrol boats, drones and helicopters to keep an eye on ocean waters and step up public outreach to inform beachgoers about the dangers of the underwater predators.

“It’s earlier notification, but it’s a coordinated effort as well as adding more lifeguards to the beaches for surveillance,” the governor said during an unrelated event in Manorville on Monday.

Several swimmers and surfers have been attacked by sharks along Long Island’s South Shore beaches in recent weeks.

Hochul said that state parks straddling the Atlantic coast of Long Island will increase lifeguard staffing through overtime at beaches by 25%. Park Police patrol boats will be used to search the water and New York State Police helicopter patrols will increase over the South Shore waters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ryra1_0gjkpuiv00
Lifeguards watch as beach-goers enjoy the surf at Smith Point County Park, a Long Island beach where a shark bit a lifeguard 10 days earlier, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Shirley, N.Y. (John Minchillo/AP)

Drone usage at Jones Beach State Park and Robert Moses State Park will increase to help officials keep an eye on the beaches.

Parks officials expect to have 19 certified drone operators in the coming weeks, according to the governor’s office.

Over the weekend, sharks were spotted in the water at Rockaway Beach in Queens and Lido Beach in Hempstead, prompting lifeguards to suspend swimming.

While attacks are rare, at least two people were bitten by sharks at Smith Point County Park and two incidents occurred near Fire Island earlier this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJ91N_0gjkpuiv00
Beach-goers enjoy the surf at Smith Point County Park, a Long Island beach where shark bit a lifeguard 10 days earlier, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Shirley, N.Y. (John Minchillo/AP)

“We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations,” Hochul said in a statement. “I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”

Officials with the Department of Environmental Conservation said there are ways to avoid enticing sharks, including avoiding swimming in areas with seals.

Swimmers and surfers should also avoid areas with schools of bait fish, often characterized by fish splashing on the surface, diving sea birds, or the presence of marine mammals such as dolphins.

Also, avoid areas where people are fishing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jvuzp_0gjkpuiv00
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a press conference on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Florida Program for Shark Research director Gavin Naylor told NPR over the weekend that juvenile sand tiger sharks are likely mistaking people’s feet for fish.

“Off the coast of Long Island there are lots of juvenile sand tiger sharks, a lot of them, and usually we don’t have a problem with them. But as you’ve probably heard reported, a lot of the baitfish — the bunker (the menhaden) — are actually closer in this year and there’s a lot more,” Naylor said.“... It’s a statistical fact that sharks don’t target people. If they did, we’d have about 10,000 bites a day.”

#Shark Attacks#Beaches#Long Island#Jones Beach#Rockaway Beach#Park Police#Smith Point
