ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Frankie Edgar asks for retirement bout at UFC 281

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ju73R_0gjkpT5Q00

Frankie Edgar wants to end his career on his terms, and he’d like the chance to do so with one final appearance in the UFC this year.

Edgar, who turns 41 in October, told ESPN that he has asked the UFC for a bantamweight fight at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 The event is expected to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, which would provide quite the stage for a finale to the career of the man known as “The Answer.”

“I’ve been kicking the idea of retirement around since my last fight,” Edgar told ESPN. “The last two fights obviously didn’t go the way I wanted them to. If I’m being honest, I would fight forever — but that’s kind of selfish to my family and the people that care about me. I need to announce my retirement so I can have a retirement fight and sail off into the sunset.”

Edgar (24-10-1) fell to 1-4 in his last five bouts after sustaining consecutive knockout losses to Corey Sandhagen and Marlon Vera in 2021.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Madison, NY
State
New York State
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy