ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Xbox Video Game ‘Grounded’ In The Works As Animated Series From ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ Brent Friedman

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLtks_0gjkpOv100
Obsidian

EXCLUSIVE: Grounded is the latest videogame that is being adapted as a TV series.

The Xbox videogame, which was inspired by A Bug’s Life and Honey I Shrunk The Kids, is being adapted by Star Wars: Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman.

It marks the latest videogame to get the television treatment following the likes of Netflix’s Arcane and Paramount+’s Halo.

The series, which exists in the same universe as the game, follows four friends, who the summer before high school, plan “big things” to elevate their social standing, but their plans are upended when they stumble upon shrinking technology that makes them two inches tall. Now the four shrunken friends must learn to survive in a towering backyard that’s a jungle full of enormous predators and hiding a vast corporate conspiracy threatening their entire town.

The game was released via early access in July 2020 and has had over 10M players and will be launched wider in September.

Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox are adapting the game into a series in association with Waterproof Studios/SC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment

Friedman, who also wrote on Star Trek: Enterprise and is adapting Earthworm Jim into a series, will craft the story with Brien Goodrich, who worked on the Halo videogame attached to direct.

The move comes as the development team will be hosting an in-person booth in the interactive zone at San Diego Comic Con in July. The show will then be taken to Kidscreen and Mipcom later this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded. This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure,” said Tina Chow, CEO, Bardel Entertainment.

“The team at Obsidian have created an incredible world that has already grabbed the attention of the gaming community. We are excited to work with our incredible partners to bring the story to life in an animated series, added Carl Whiteside, MD, WP/SC Productions.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House Of The Dragon’ Snags Key Comic-Con Position In Marketing War; Street Battle For Eyeballs Back With ‘LOTR’ Series, ‘TWD,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More

Back for real and in-person for the first time in three years, Comic-Con doesn’t truly take off until Thursday, but already the battle lines have been drawn on the streets of San Diego and beyond with billboards, train wraps and banners. Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

Nathan Fillion & Niecy Nash-Betts Tease What’s To Come In ‘The Rookie’s Fifth Season & ‘The Rookie: Feds’ First, How “Mothership” Series & Spinoff Will Overlap – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Key creatives behind ABC’s hit police procedural The Rookie and its upcoming spinoff The Rookie: Feds made an appearance at Comic-Con today to tease what’s coming up on both series and discuss the nature of the interaction planned for them. Panelists for the conversation with TV Guide magazine’s Damian Holbrook included The Rookie‘s Nathan Fillion; The Rookie: Feds’ Niecy Nash-Betts; and the executive producers of both series, Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. While all of the above initially were believed to be stopping by San Diego for an in-person appearance, they wound up...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Chow
Deadline

Tanya Kersey Dies: Hollywood Black Film Festival Founder Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Tanya Kersey, founder of the Hollywood Black Film Festival, died Monday of cardiac arrest in in Rancho Cucamonga, California. She was 61. Her death was announced by her daughters Monique Love and Brittany Love and sister Lisa M. Kersey on Facebook. According to her family,Kersey had been battling multiple health issues for many years and “passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.” Prior to founding the film festival in 1998 and serving as its executive director, Kersey was the founder and CEO of the entertainment industry trade publication Black Talent News and its website BlackTalentNews.com....
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Deadline

Knott’s Berry Farm Implements “Chaperone Policy,” Dress Code For Teens After Weekend Melee

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with latest: Responding to a brawl among teenagers that forced the park to close early on Saturday night, Knott’s Berry Farm announced today a “chaperone policy” that will require all guests aged 17 or under to be accompanied by a 21-or-older chaperone throughout their visit to the park on Fridays and Saturdays. Any teens found unaccompanied in the park on Fridays or Saturdays “will be subject to ejection” under the policy, which will take effect Friday. The policy follows an outbreak of violence among unruly teens around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said they initially...
BUENA PARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Obsidian Entertainment
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATE: In her closing remarks, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds New Cast & Plot Details Revealed As Filming Begins

Netflix‘s Bridgerton has added Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Sam Phillips (The Crown), and James Phoon (Wreck) to its Season 3 cast as filming begins in London. Francis plays Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the town — and the ire of others. Phillips plays Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season. Phoon plays Harry Dankworth; what he lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with serious good looks.
TV SERIES
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Schedule, Livestream Link & Witnesses For Primetime Telecast – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol will next convene on Thursday, July 21 at 5 p.m. PT. The hearing will be held in primetime on the East Coast, which will make it only the second of the group’s eight public gatherings to be scheduled in the evening hours. The first primetime hearing — which was also the panel’s first public meeting — attracted 20 million viewers across the 12 networks who carried it. The prospect of another primetime presentation hints that the committee believes it has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Shonka Dukureh Dies: Blues Singer Who Played Big Mama Thornton In ‘Elvis’ Film Was 44

Shonka Dukureh, who just made her film debut in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, was found dead Thursday in her Nashville apartment, police said. She was 44. One of her two children discovered Dukureh’s body in her bedroom and went to a neighbor for help. The 911 call came in at 9:27 a.m. Nashville time, police said. The city’s medical examiner is working on finding a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Fatal Shooting Probed By NYPD As New Details Emerge; Mayor’s Office Offers “Deepest Condolences” To Victim’s Family

More details are emerging about the fatal shooting of a Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member this morning as the New York Police department scrutinizes the violent crime. A crew member on the NBC series told Deadline that he saw a man with “something under his shirt” running away from the scene. Also, it appears that the vehicle the victim — parking-enforcement worker Johnny Pizarro, 31, of Queens — was sitting in when he was shot multiple times had an orange parking cone on its roof at the time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Amber Heard Launches Official Appeal Of Johnny Depp Trial Verdict; ‘Pirates’ Star “Confident” In Outcome

The court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard looks to be heating up again. Close to two months after a Virginia jury handed the ex-Pirates of the Caribbean star a big win in his multimillion-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife and Rum Diary co-star, Heard on Thursday officially informed the court that she plans to appeal the verdict.
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

105K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy