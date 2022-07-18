ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County crash kills one, injures another

By Hannah Curran
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports CHEROKEE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash fatally injured a Folkston, Georgia, man on Saturday, July 16, at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Lauren...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

WAFF

Car flipped in single-vehicle crash

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A car flipped on its side after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 431 just south of Owens Cross Roads. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services inc. one person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Webster says that the extraction...
OWENS CROSS ROADS, AL
wbrc.com

Man dies following single-vehicle accident in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 39-year-old Georgia man died following a single-vehicle crash in Cherokee County, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, Lauren Kenneth Owens, 39, of Folkston, Georgia, was critically injured when the car he was in left the roadway, and then struck a tree and a culvert.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, July 21st

Eric Rogers, age 40 and Jeffery Chumbler, age 50 – both of Centre – Court Order. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 96 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Deputy Tim Bailey Retires

With mixed emotions everyone at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the retirement of Deputy Tim Bailey this week. It always hurt to lose a valuable member of any team especially someone that’s given so much to the field of law enforcement – but everyone knows he’s earned it and they wish him the best.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Truck driver charged after fatal wreck kills 2 in Georgia

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga, (AP) – An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured. Joseph Chislom remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck. The 47-year-old Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and running a red […]
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Deputies Make Several Arrests During “Checkpoint” Operation

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted multiple driver’s license and highway safety checkpoints over the weekend. Saturday, checkpoints were held in Spring Garden, Gaylesville, McCords, and several other communities across the county; in addition to the checkpoints deputies made a point of showing a heavy patrol presence in many communities. Deputies made seven arrests as a result of that detail on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Arrest made in Coosa Dollar General robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery on Monday of this week at the Dollar General on Alabama Highway in Coosa. According to the arrest warrant, 38-year-old Jenny Sue Burns entered the store and gave the cashier a note that read “Be quiet and put all the money in a bag or else.”
COOSA, GA
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Deny Mass Shooting Claim

Piedmont, AL – Recently there has been false information circulating on social media about two men that were planning a mass shooting in Piedmont. Chief Nathan Johnson shared via the Piedmont Police Facebook page that this information is deemed “NOT CREDIBLE and NOT TRUE.” There have been similar postings that have named neighboring cities and counties that is deemed not valid. If there is anything that happens that affects the Piedmont area and the safety of the community Chief Johnson stressed, “I will inform you with accurate and valid information for your safety and peace of mind.” Below is the latest post circulating that is NOT TRUE.
PIEDMONT, AL
Polk Today

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
alabamawx.com

EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega Co. Until 5 pm

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Talladega County in east central Alabama…. Northwestern Randolph County in east central Alabama…. South central Calhoun County in east central Alabama…. Southwestern Cleburne County in east central Alabama…. Clay County in east central Alabama…. * Until 500 PM CDT. *...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police arrest a man from Rainbow City on burglary and theft charges

On Monday, Auburn Police arrested Koby Blake Ramsey, 24, of Rainbow City, on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. Police said the arrest stems from a burglary that was reported on June 13 at a facility in the 400 block of South Dean Road. Ramsey...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden man arrested on drug charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old Gadsden man was arrested Monday on drug charges. According to Sheriff Jonathan Horton, Taurrean Carderius Jackson was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. After the arrest, agents with the Etowah County Drug...
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, July 18th

Robert Smith, age 20 of Sand Rock – Failure to Appear/Drug Paraphernalia;. Daniel Valentine, age 47 of Leesburg – Non Support/Child;. David Rodriquez, age 31 of Gaylesville – Conditional Release Violation and Failure to Appear;. Christopher Campbell, age 26 of Centre – Bond Revocation/Unlawful Possession of Controlled...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Trafic Accident in Calhoun County Continues Investigation

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
weisradio.com

Five Year Old Struck and Killed by Vehicle Wednesday in Gadsden

Gadsden Police aren’t releasing any additional information, but have confirmed that a five year old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue in Gadsden. Gadsden Police say the child was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he died. The fatal crash happened at 5:55pm.
GADSDEN, AL
