Bonuses, raises included in Norfolk Public Schools budget, but teachers ‘disheartened’ by plan to address pay inequities

Sheronda Conyers is getting ready to start her tenth year of teaching at Richard Bowling Elementary School. Her salary for last school year was $49,845 — a few hundred more than the upcoming year’s starting salary for teachers just out of college.

Her salary for the upcoming school year will be roughly $52,000 — less than it would have been had Norfolk Public Schools not frozen movement up the pay scale for several years.

The pay of some of the most senior NPS employees doesn’t match their years of experience, which in turn affects their retirement benefits, and Conyers described the situation as a “slap in the face.”

“Our salaries need to not only be commensurate with our experience, but just with our time and effort and energy,” she said.

The school board has set out to try to remedy what’s known as pay compression in the budget that went into effect this month, including funding to begin gradually increasing steps on the pay scale over the next few years for the group most affected by salary and step freezes.

Recruitment and retention was the superintendent’s and board’s priority for this year’s budget. This includes raises that average nearly 6% for teachers, 7.5% for classified employees and just over 4% for administrators — as well as $1,000 bonuses.

“I think the budget in itself is very focused on the principles from which we’ve said are important, which is making sure that we have equity and excellence through the school division and making sure that we have the necessary resources where they need to be,” Interim Board Chair Carlos Clanton said.

Members of the Norfolk Federation of Teachers have picketed school board meetings since March, holding signs reading “Dignified Wages Now” and “Step It Up, NPS.” They’re saying that the raises and bonuses won’t be enough to keep employees from leaving if the pay compression isn’t addressed quickly.

“It just don’t make sense to keep doing this to them,” federation President Thomas Calhoun said. “They can wake up 10 minutes earlier and go to several different cities and get paid what they’re owed.”

Dandridge Timothy Billups, Chief Human Resources Officer, brought to the board a four-year plan to address pay compression by gradually increasing employees’ steps on the pay scale each year, impacting those hired before Feb. 1, 2016. Depending on when hired, employees would have seen anywhere from five to nine step increases.

The board asked him to find a plan that moved faster. On June 30, Billups returned with a three-year plan for four to eight step increases for the same employee group.

A study concluded that group had been most affected by pay compression because of step and salary freezes. According to a December 2016 presentation to the board, the study noted “very little correlation between years of service and pay step.” It also stated that 73% of teachers were on a step lower than expected.

Billups explained to the board that this plan will help the division get to a one-to-one scale — in which years of experience equates to a teacher’s place on the step scale. The division has never operated on a one-to-one scale, though other Hampton Roads divisions do.

The question several teachers have is then how are steps determined, if not years of experience?

Despite nine years of experience, Conyers says, she is on step seven. Rickita Robinson, another Richard Bowling teacher, came to the division in 2013 with more than two decades of experience, is on step 19. Angela Davis, a history teacher at Azalea Gardens Middle School, has been teaching for five years and is on step five.

Conyers shared emails from May between her and Billups in which she asked for clarity on the pay scale. In his email, he explained the division-wide step freezes that affected her own step movement.

When she asked how a new teacher would make only slightly less than her, he wrote that though starting salaries have increased since she started in 2013, “all other steps are ‘worth more’ than they had back then.” As an example, he wrote that the step she was on at the time, six, was worth $43,167 in 2013 compared with the more than $49,000 she made last school year. He also stated the salary scales change on an annual basis according to the budgetary process.

During the June 30 meeting, Billups said that an operation document is used to determine where employees land on the pay scale when they are first hired. After they’re hired, that document isn’t used again.

Clanton had asked if the division is “intentionally not placing” employees with years of experience higher on the pay scale compared with teachers who have been with the division.

“As the current scale exists right now, that would be accurate,” Billups said in response. “Because we are trying to control, making sure … people coming in to us are not being placed too much higher than those who have already been those number of years.”

Robinson, however, said that there didn’t seem to be a “set standard” when it came to new hires being placed on the scale. Recalling her own hiring process and a family member hired by NPS, she said that it almost seemed like “it depends on who you are.”

“That’s what we’re fighting for — just to have a policy and to have transparency,” Robinson said. “Because it is such a struggle. It’s just messy.”

The frustrations that the board could take two more years to increase their steps were echoed by teacher federation members. Calhoun said the board needs to “do it now.”

“Now we have a plan, and I think that people should even look at the good faith that we looked at a four-year plan, that we’re doing everything we can,” Clanton said. “We’ve reduced it now to three, including this year.”

Michelle Washington, the division’s director of communications, said in an email that trying to implement the phased approach in just one year could be possible, but “the administration would need to curtail some programs and place service expansion on hold.” She also wrote that using “one-time” funds, like the federal COVID-relief funding, is not “fiscally prudent” for recurring expenses such as employee compensation.

Board members Tanya Bhasin and Rodney Jordan did not vote in favor of the budget amendments on June 30, Bhasin explaining that she would support the more than $5 million for the bonuses going toward decompression efforts. Jordan said he believed “this was the least amount of time and effort” he has seen the board put into a budget, and that many of these discussions should have happened weeks before.

On March 16, after much discussion over the compensation study, the two also voted against approving the proposed budget. Jordan described voting in favor at that time as “highly irresponsible,” saying the board did not have “full information.”

Clanton has noted the budget includes increased pay for bus drivers, which now starts at more than $21 per hour, and increased pay for substitutes. Bonuses of $1,000, mostly funded by the state, also will go out this year.

Though the teachers aren’t complaining about the raises, they say it doesn’t help get them to where they are supposed to be. Calhoun noted the division has gone down this road before.

“We went through this phase thing,” Calhoun said. “You all told us you’re going fix it ... six years later, now you want three more years to fix it.”

Following a 2016 compensation study, annual step increases resumed, starting salaries were adjusted and the consulting company recommended NPS “investigate options for restoring pay steps.” Phase one of a plan to adjust teacher pay steps similar to the division’s latest approach was included in the 2017-18 budget. Phases two and three were included in the subsequent years.

Robinson, who is now 54, said the phased approach doesn’t help her if she is “going into my last three years.” Her retirement depends on how much she makes now, and she said that it will impact how she and her husband live after retirement.

“This is disheartening, because the uncertainty about how I’ll be cared for in my latter years is definitely dependent about what I’m doing right now,” she said.

Months of speaking out about the inadequate pay with little action on the board’s part has teachers feeling unheard and unappreciated. Calhoun said this is what is causing teachers to go elsewhere where their experience is compensated.

Conyers hasn’t reached that point yet, but what would make her decide it’s time to leave? She said, “it is a question I ask myself often.”

