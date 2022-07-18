ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stockton man accused of shooting Mountain View police officer in custody

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — A Stockton man was arrested by US Marshals Sunday afternoon after he allegedly shot a Mountain View police officer conducting DUI enforcement. According to a news release, the shooting happened early Saturday morning. Police say an officer...

