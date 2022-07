BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced for an April crash in which the victim is still recovering. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Willie Green, 43, who has also gone by the name Dennis Brown, was driving north on Wilson Street when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on Sycamore Street. At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of a drug.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO