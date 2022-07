The Thrifty White Pharmacy in Marshall has now closed. Tuesday, July 19th was the final day of business for the corporation that’s been there for more than 25 years. Brad Gruhot, Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce President said, “They have been kind of a fixture downtown for many years,” with a sign on the door of Thrifty White Pharmacy thanking all the customers! Thrifty White’s Headquarters are in Minnesota with more than 80 locations across the Midwest (Minnesota, Dakota’s, Montana, Iowa, and Wisconsin).

MARSHALL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO