State College, PA

Fraser Street Garage to Temporarily Close for Repairs

State College
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFraser Street Parking Garage in downtown State College will temporarily close for repairs at the end of this week. The 37-year-old parking facility will be closed from 5 p.m. on Friday, July 22, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Prior to the full garage closure, the crossover at level 4...

www.statecollege.com

WTAJ

Reconstruction work starts next week for Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Drivers in Geistown should plan their routes around the scheduled reconstruction that will start next week. Reconstruction work will begin on Walters Avenue in the Borough next week, although the exact date is undecided at this moment. The work is on the portion of the road between 231 and 424. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Route 74 to close in Carlisle for roundabout construction

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County motorists are advised that a section of a Route 74 is scheduled to be closed starting next week. The closure is to take place at the intersection of B Street and North College Street in Carlisle for the construction of a roundabout. The construction is set to start on Monday, July 25, weather permitting.
CARLISLE, PA
wkok.com

Firefighters Kept Busy with Two Separate Fires in The Valley

SUNBURY – Firefighters in The Valley were busy battling two separate fires in extreme heat. A fire was reported at a barn on Water Front Drive near New Berlin just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from across Union and Snyder County responded. Heavy smoke was visible for miles while crews worked to bring that barn fire under control.
SUNBURY, PA
State College, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Blair County hearing scheduled for proposed store construction

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will hold a public hearing Thursday, August 4, 2022, regarding M&G Realty. The company hopes to construct a convenience store in Antis Township and the meeting will cover their application for a DEP individual National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Heavy damage, roof collapse in Blair County house fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters battled a blaze in Tyrone where two buildings were involved. The fire was reported at a four unit apartment at 1314 Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene including Neptune Volunteer Fire Company, Hookies Fire Company and Excelsior Fire Company 1.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Volunteer fire crews quickly responded to a house fire in Sunbury Tuesday morning. According to the Northumberland County Firewire, the blaze was first reported around 8 a.m. Tuesday at 858 North Fourth Street. Crews indicated there was smoke coming from the home upon their arrival, and the American Red Cross was called to assist.
SUNBURY, PA
PhillyBite

Hiking The 1,000 Steps In Huntingdon County

If you're interested in a family hike, the 1,000 Steps in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, are a perfect option. They are relatively short and feature a gravel parking area. There's no parking fee and no permit required to hike the trail. At the top, the trail leads to Shorb's Summit, offering great views of Huntingdon, PA, and the surrounding towns. Along the way, you'll see the remains of a quarry, including crumbling buildings and ruins. You can hike this trail directly north or take a loop that includes the loop.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Walker Consultants
abc27.com

Hazmat crash closes Cumberland County road

(WHTM) – A box truck crash involving a hazmat situation has closed a road in Cumberland County. The 1600 block of Doubling Gap Rd. (SR233 near Colonel Denning State Park/ Perry County line) was closed in both directions on Tuesday, July 19. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Continues Commitment to Water Infrastructure with $269 Million Investment in 10 Counties

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). “The concerted effort to improve our nation’s infrastructure​ puts into focus the importance of investing in the many facets of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
beltmag.com

Breezewood, Pennsylvania: The Most American Place on Earth

The meme-able turnpike is a nexus of American culture. Just a bit over thirty miles above the Mason-Dixon Line, where South kisses North and the East parts with the West, there is a rare breach in the Interstate Highway System, where motorists traveling I-70—either from or onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike—are forced into an intentionally generated cosmic vortex, an interdimensional portal in the unincorporated non-place of Breezewood, Pennsylvania. This segment of U.S. Route 30 is an awkward, unnecessary, doubled-back stretch of no-man’s land regulated by traffic-lights and lined with the commercial detritus of late capitalist dystopian American neoliberalism. In recent years, a 2008 photo of the strip has been immortalized in meme form, though even more official channels recognize how dystopian the place is, with the official website of the U.S. Department of Transportation noting that “Many a motorist… after giving thanks to a higher authority for their blessings, has asked a lower authority to ensure a very warm spot in the afterlife for the highway engineers who conceived this design.”
BREEZEWOOD, PA
State College

Ferguson Township Supervisor Resigns

Ferguson Township is looking for a new member of its Board of Supervisors. Ward 2 Supervisor Hilary Caldwell submitted her resignation to fellow supervisors and Township Manager Centrice Martin on July 8 because she has moved outside of the ward and is no longer eligible to serve. The remaining four supervisors formally accepted her resignation during Tuesday night’s meeting.
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
State College

Labor Department Investigating Local Mexican Restaurant

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating a local chain of Mexican restaurants for allegations that it required employees to work to pay off the cost of their transportation to the United States, skirted overtime wage laws and unlawfully seized tips, according to a federal lawsuit filed on Friday. Lupita’s...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Visiting The Haunted Cresson Sanatorium

One of Pennsylvania's most haunted destinations is the Cresson Sanatorium. This historic institution includes several buildings, including the hospital, sanatorium, and End of Life Building. Visitors can explore the grounds independently or join a tour guided by ghost hunters. Visiting the haunted sanatorium requires advance reservations through Ghost Hunts USA. You can reserve a spot online or through their Facebook page.
BRADDOCK, PA
WTAJ

‘It’s not us:’ Police warn of ‘fake trooper’ scam

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are warning residents of a “fake trooper” scam that has been going around the area. Troopers said that people are being called by scammers who make it look like they’re calling from a PSP station. They then use the name of a trooper from that station to […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

