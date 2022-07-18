ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU renovates football complex, auctions memorabilia

By Autumn Pitchure, Michael Thomas
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjhTN_0gjkmfGX00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University is now renovating its football complex and getting rid of a large amount of MSU football memorabilia, which will be auctioned off.

The items will go to the highest bidder at the open auction that will be held online, on the MSU Surplus Store’s website.

Officials are expecting a large response and will begin auctioning items off at 11 a.m. Monday.

The University Board approved renovations for the Skandalaris Football Center earlier this year.

The building’s first phase of renovations is now underway, allowing fans the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of items ranging from MSU equipment to MSU decorations.

According to officials, there are over 200 items up for auction. Many of these items will be listed on the MSU Surplus Store’s website.

Each auction will last for three days and the highest bidder for each item will be notified.

Officials at the store say it is first come first serve and they anticipate a large turnout for bidders.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD TV8

Battle Creek police looking for missing man, 73

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 73-year-old man is missing, Battle Creek police say. Stephen Steele Winslow, 73, left his home in Urbandale on Allen Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Battle Creek said in a release. The city said his family his concerned for his health....
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WOOD TV8

Three more people charged in 2021 recorded murder

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people have been charged with multiple felonies for helping a man shortly after he murdered a woman in Barry County in 2021. In April, Andrew Lafey was found guilty of murdering 18-year-old Gracyn-Michael Brickley on Feb. 16, 2021. Investigators learned of her death when two men showed up at the Nashville police station the next day saying they had seen a recording of Lafey stomping on and taunting Brickley, officers said. Her body was found in the woods behind a home on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township.
NASHVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Online Auction#Memorabilia#American Football#College Football#The Msu Surplus Store#The University Board#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

Man killed, 2 in hospital in Ionia Co. rollover crash

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and two people were taken to a hospital after a rollover crash north of Ionia Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Haynor Road near Dick Road in Easton Township, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. A compact SUV driven by a 24-year-old Orleans woman was headed east on Haynor Road when the vehicle went off the road at the curve at Dick Road, flipped over and hit a tree, deputies said.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

19-year-old arrested for death of Battle Creek teen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the death of another teen who was shot and killed in Battle Creek over a week ago. Battle Creek Police said they arrested a 19-year-old from Battle Creek for the death of 17-year-old Chris Williams. He is expected to face one open murder charge and a weapons offense charge, police said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD TV8

Deputies: Woman stabs husband in Middleville

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was arrested for stabbing her husband in Middleville. The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in at a house in the village of Middleville. The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to the...
MIDDLEVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOOD TV8

Alert system aims to warn Calhoun County in emergencies

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — You can now sign up to receive emergency alerts from Calhoun County authorities for potentially hazardous weather, traffic, and emergency situations. The sheriff’s office emergency management division and county dispatch will start using the Rave Alerts System starting on Aug. 1. Residents can choose...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy