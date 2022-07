A Maryland man was arrested Thursday after pepper spraying and stabbing a deli employee who tried to stop him from stealing the business’ tip jar, authorities said. Bryant Whack, 32, of Silver Springs, was panhandling inside Max’s Kosher Café on the 2300 block of University Boulevard in Gaithersburg around 12:38 p.m. when he allegedly stole a tip jar from the counter and walked out, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

